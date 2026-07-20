Stevie Wonder Crashes Tribute Concert, Shuts Down Sight Rumors: 'Visually, No, But Spiritually, Yes'

Stevie Wonder turned a free outdoor party in his honor into a full-blown moment this past weekend, showing up unannounced to address the long-running jokes about whether he can actually see.

On Saturday night (July 18), the Motown icon crashed WONDER-FULL, a free inter-generational outdoor party celebrating his legendary career, held at California Plaza in downtown Los Angeles.

The event, produced by Grand Performances as part of their 40th-season summer concert series, was headlined by DJ Spinna who played classic tracks, rare remixes, and records Wonder produced for other artists.

Once he arrived, Wonder wasted little time addressing the rumors that have circulated for years about his sight. "Visually, no, but spiritually, yes," he told the crowd.