Dr. Dre Jokes About Stevie Wonder's Blindness After Bumping into His 'Hero'

Of course, Dr. Dre isn't the first celebrity to wonder if Stevie is fully blind.

During an episode of TNT's Inside the NBA in 2022, Shaquille O'Neal shared a story about why he thinks Stevie might exaggerate his blindness.

"We lived in a building together on Wilshire Boulevard," Shaq explained. "You used to have to drive underneath to the bottom to park your car. I am coming to the first floor that day, so it goes down first. Stevie got in, I'm standing in the corner and saying nothing. He looks at me and says, 'What up, Big Diesel?' He turned his head, hit his button, and got off."

Meanwhile, Paul McCartney revealed in a 2015 interview that he was close enough friends with Stevie that Wonder would allow the Beatles frontman to make jokes about his blindness.

"I could joke with him about his blindness," McCartney said. "He would talk a lot about it. About how all the other kids would call him names, about his blindness, his school, the kind of blind school he went to as a kid. How all the other kids would make fun of him."

McCartney added, "We did plenty of blind jokes. When he's misplaced something, he'll say, 'I can't see it!' But his ability to work without sight is amazing."

That being said, as evidenced in the below clip, Stevie's shooting stroke on the basketball court, leavses a lot to be desired. Do with that what you will.