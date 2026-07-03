Featured
Canadians live for sports, and with the holidays coming up take a look at these gifts for that lucky sports fan in your life.Kyle Parkinson
As the NHL continues to fight for more inclusion in the league, multiple teams have scheduled Pride Nights, where players wear jerseys celebrating LGBTQ+Louis Pavlakos
From the Tokyo Olympics to the IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championship to the NBA, Canada's had plenty of moments to be proud of this strange year.Oren Weisfeld
Canadian comedians Jay Baruchel talks about his new weed podcast, 'Highly Legal' and shares the story of the first time he got high, courtesy of Seth Rogen.Alex Nino Gheciu