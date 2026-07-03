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Claude Lemieux of the Montreal Canadiens on the ice during a game, May 1989.
Sports

Claude Lemieux, Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dead at 60

The NHL mourns the death of Claude Lemieux, who commissioner Gary Bettman called "one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history."

Jose Martinez51 days ago
Tomas Hertl of the Las Vegas Golden Knights celebrates the game winning goal in Game 5 of the NHL Western Conference semifinals.
Bets

NHL Playoffs Odds: Thursday Night Betting Preview

The Canadiens will take on the Sabres in Buffalo, and the Golden Knights will face the Ducks in Anaheim.

Matt Burke66 days ago
Music

Travis Scott's Bass At Montreal Concert Was So Heavy It Damaged A Stanley Cup

The damaged Cup was apparently a first for the home of the Montreal Canadiens.

Erik Leijon915 days ago
Music

The Internet Reacts To Drake's First Canadian Show Of 'It's All A Blur' Tour

Montreal Canadiens fans were happy to see "Young Drake" sport a Nick Suzuki jersey.

Louis Pavlakos1097 days ago
PK Subban at outdoor hockey game
Sports

P.K. Subban Does Montreal Canadiens-Themed Episode of 'P.K.'s Places' for Omaha Productions

Since his retirement, Montreal Canadiens veteran P.K. Subban has started his own show on ESPN called P.K.’s Places where he dives into hockey’s rich history.

Louis Pavlakos1165 days ago
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Mitchell & Ness NHL Jerseys Second Pic
Sports

Mitchell & Ness Launches NHL Blue Line Jerseys Featuring Canadiens, Oilers, Leafs Legends

Sportswear company Mitchell &amp; Ness launched their NHL Blue Line Jerseys this week following an agreement with the NHL in 2022 to produced apparel for the league

Louis Pavlakos1248 days ago
Drake and Carey Price at the All-Star Game
Music

Fans React to Drake's "Skatin' Through This Album Like a Montreal Canadien" Line on 'Her Loss'

Canadian fans are excited because on 'Her Loss,' Drake shouts out the Habs on “More M’s,” rapping “Skatin’ through this album like a Montreal Canadien."

Louis Pavlakos1351 days ago
NHL's Reverse Retro Collection 2022-23
Sports

Fans React to NHL's New Reverse Retro Jerseys for 2022-23 Season

The NHL is bringing us Cooperalls, Expo-inspired blues and Glow-in-the-dark with their new Adidas Reverse Retro themed jerseys for the 2022-23 season.

Louis Pavlakos1367 days ago
Justin Bieber wearing a Leafs jersey with his wife Hailey Bieber
Sports

Justin Bieber Trolled Habs Fans at His Montreal Show

Famously a Leafs fan, Justin Bieber mocked Habs fans at his Montreal show on Tuesday. The Canadiens are placed second last in the NHL this season.

Sydney Brasil1571 days ago
Tiktokker Lubalin with a blue background
Pop Culture

Montreal TikTok Star Lubalin Is Creating a Soundtrack for the Internet

Montreal-based TikTokker Lubalin blends music and comedy to write the hilariously unflinching soundtrack to the Internet’s wild comments section.

Coleman Molnar1877 days ago
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Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens face each other in 1979 playoffs
Sports

42 Years Later, Players From the Last Leafs-Habs Playoff Game Speak on the Rivalry

The Leafs' Lanny McDonald and Paul Gardner, and the Canadiens' Cam Connor and Doug Risebrough revisit the 1979 series and talk about the renewed hockey beef.

Lukas Weese1885 days ago
leafs-canadiens
Sports

The Top Storyline for Each Canadian Team in the NHL Playoffs

Thanks to COVID, we're about to see an NHL postseason like none other, with four Canadian teams squaring off against one another. Here's the top story for each.

Liam Fox1886 days ago
random acts of violence
Pop Culture

Jay Baruchel on the NHL's 'Weird Sci-Fi Bubble' and His New Horror Film

The Montreal native tells us about his movie 'Random Acts of Violence,' repping Canada in Hollywood, and whether he's excited for the return of the NHL.

Rick Mele2174 days ago
drouin interview fan
Sports

Watch Jonathan Drouin Go Incognito and Interview Montreal Canadiens Fans

The Habs forward gets some interesting answers from unsuspecting fans.

Aidan D'Aoust3289 days ago

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