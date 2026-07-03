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Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters
Music

Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Names ZALE and Marie Céleste 2026 Breakthrough Songwriters

Toronto hip-hop producer ZALE and Montreal collective Céleste will be honoured alongside this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in Toronto this fall.

Christopher Turner11 days ago
Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Show Over Respiratory Infection
Music

Lady Gaga Cancels Final Montreal Mayhem Ball Show Due to Illness

The singer said her doctor advised her not to perform after symptoms intensified ahead of the April 6 show.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Lindsay Davenport Shades Coco Gauff Following Montreal Tennis Wins
Sports

Lindsay Davenport Shades Coco Gauff Following Montreal Tennis Wins: 'Unbelievable'

"Her toss was all over the place," Davenport said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo349 days ago
justin Timberlake
Music

Watch Justin Timberlake Try and Serenade Fan Distracted by Phone in Front Row of His Concert

The singer was briefly performing "Flame" to a fan who didn't notice until it was too late.

Jaelani Turner-Williams648 days ago
Music

Montreal Hip-Hop Festival Metro Metro Cancels 2024 Edition

The festival's cancellation post cited "safety issues" as the reason.

Erik Leijon901 days ago
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Music

Travis Scott's Bass At Montreal Concert Was So Heavy It Damaged A Stanley Cup

The damaged Cup was apparently a first for the home of the Montreal Canadiens.

Erik Leijon915 days ago
Pop Culture

The Top 5 Most Memorable Canadian Memes Of 2023

Canada has provided some good laughs this year. Find out which made the biggest waves below.

Louis Pavlakos940 days ago
Music

Kaytranada Says He Was Approached About Making Beats For Drake In Montreality Interview

The Montreal artist could've ended up on Drake's house-influenced record 'Honestly, Nevermind.'

Kyle Parkinson941 days ago
Music

Dave East Reportedly Pepper Sprayed By Montreal Police After Concert

Multiple videos online show the rapper wiping his eyes after allegedly getting sprayed.

Louis Pavlakos942 days ago
Music

The Alchemist Shouts Out Montreal Artists Mike Shabb, Nicholas Craven On X

Shabb says his next album <i>Sewaside III</i> is on the way.

Louis Pavlakos950 days ago
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Music

Night Lovell Announces 'I Hope You're Happy' North American Tour

The Ottawa rapper included 4 Canadian dates on his tour: Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto.

Erik Leijon954 days ago
Music

Taylor Swift Beats Drake As Canada’s Most Streamed Artist On Spotify

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" was the most streamed song in Canada on Spotify, according to the streaming service.

Kyle Parkinson962 days ago
Music

Skiifall Drops New Track And Visual "Left The Trenches"

The Montreal rapper reflects on his upbringing in the new clip.

Kyle Parkinson968 days ago
Sports

Montreal Alouettes Celebrate Championship By Eating Poutine From The Grey Cup

The team did the most Montreal celebration possible during their victory parade on Wednesday.

Erik Leijon968 days ago
Sports

Canada Reacts To Montreal Alouettes Player Saying "The French Language Was Not Respected" At The Grey Cup

Marc-Antoine Dequoy spoke about the issue following the Montreal Alouettes victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at the 2023 Grey Cup.

Louis Pavlakos971 days ago
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Music

"Fake Drake" Performed At Social Influencer Night Awards In Montreal

In an Instagram story, the "Fake Drake" said he performed an unreleased song.

Louis Pavlakos977 days ago

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