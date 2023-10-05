Excerpt: DJ Kay Slay Reflects on Cam'ron Coming Up With Dipset's Mixtape Series in 'Do Remember: The Era of NYC Hip-Hop Mixtapes'

In the new book Do Remember! The Golden Era of NYC Hip-Hop Mixtapes, DJ Kay Slay looked back on his beloved mixtape series with The Diplomats. The book explores the cassette era of mixtapes in NYC from the late ‘80 and ‘90s, but it also covers the switch to the CD format that occurred near the turn of the century and the early 2000s classics like of G-Unit, D-Block, and Dipset towards the end of the book.

In what ended up being one of his last interviews, Kay Slay reflected on the pivotal period in the early 2000s during which the series with The Diplomats, a.k.a. Dipset, was born.

Looking back to the track "Oh Boy," specifically, Kay Slay recalled encouraging Cam'ron to finish what was initially merely a brief freestyle.

"A lot of people don't even know that 'Oh Boy' was just a short one-minute freestyle at first, it wasn't even a whole record," he said, as seen in Evan Auerbach and Daniel Isenberg's new book. "I remember hearing it and telling Cam that him and Juelz had to finish that. I told him it was outta here. I remember them finishing it and from there, we just had a nice movement going on. I helped them push the music and build the brand."

Read more from Kay Slay in an extended Do Remember! excerpt below: