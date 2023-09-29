Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

Wayne has spoken about Tha Carter VI during interviews and performances, promising it’ll live up to the standards of his illustrious series. Earlier this year, he embarked on the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour in North America, celebrating his longevity and the 15th anniversary of Tha Carter III.

There is no release date announced yet for Tha Carter VI or if he plans on moving forward with Dedication 7. Fans are just on Wayne Time in the meantime.

Tha Fix Before Tha VI is available now on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.