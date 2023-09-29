Lil Wayne Drops New Mixtape 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI'

Lil Wayne is holding fans over until he’s ready to drop Tha Carter VI with his new mixtape.
The 10-track Tha Fix Before Tha VI boasts features by Jon Batiste, Euro, and Fousheé, plus a song named after his ColleGrove collaborator 2 Chainz.
Wayne has collaborated with his guests before. Batiste and Weezy recently linked up for “Uneasy,” Euro has been a go-to feature on Wayne’s mixtapes, and one of Fousheé’s breakout singles, “Gold Fronts,” featured the 41-year-old.
Tha Fix Before Tha VI—which arrives exactly five years after Tha Carter V—was led by the single “Kat Food,” which Wayne premiered at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in a medley that included "Back That Azz Up" and "Uproar."
Wayne has spoken about Tha Carter VI during interviews and performances, promising it’ll live up to the standards of his illustrious series. Earlier this year, he embarked on the Welcome to Tha Carter Tour in North America, celebrating his longevity and the 15th anniversary of Tha Carter III.
There is no release date announced yet for Tha Carter VI or if he plans on moving forward with Dedication 7. Fans are just on Wayne Time in the meantime.
Tha Fix Before Tha VI is available now on all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.