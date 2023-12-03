Rap Fans Debate Viral Mixtape Mount Rushmore: Future, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Jeezy

Rap fans are in a hefty debate regarding which rapper has the best mixtape catalog.

Earlier this week, someone on X, formerly Twitter, shared a tweet featuring a photo of Future, Jeezy, Lil Wayne, and 50 Cent on Mount Rushmore with a caption stating that was his list of artists with the best mixtape catalogs. The second caption asked others what their mixtape Mount Rushmore was, and the floodgates were kicked wide open with all different responses.

50, Wayne, Future, and Jeezy all have legendary mixtape series that helped define the once beloved mixtape culture. 50's G-Unit Radio helped lure fans to the Queens rap legend's music, while Weezy's mixtape run in the mid-2000s propelled him into superstardom with various series such as Dedication, Tha Drought, and more.

Jeezy's Trap or Die series in the early '00s was also beloved by fans and helped usher in a new era in Southern hip-hop music, with Future adding to that legacy years later with his incredible mixtape run that included Monster, 56 Nights, and Beast Mode.