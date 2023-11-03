Lloyd Banks Plans on Charging Fans $100 for Upcoming 'Cold Corner 3' Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape, Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hour, Lloyd Banks is already focused on his next full-length offering.
Earlier this week, the former G-Unit member revealed that he plans on charging fans $100 to listen to his upcoming project, Cold Corner 3.
"CC3 won’t be on streaming sites," Banks wrote on Twitter. "Only available thru me for $100 then we’ll see if they back the talking up."
Banks' approach for Cold Corner 3 follows the blueprint pioneered by Nipsey Hussle, who a decade ago sold his 2013 mixtape, Crenshaw, for $100. Nip generated $100,000 off the mixtape, selling all 1,000 physical copies of the tape in less than 24 hours. Two years later, the legendary rapper priced his 2015 project, Mailbox Money, at $1,000 a pop, selling 60 copies in less than a month.
Lloyd Banks has yet to announce a release date for Cold Corner 3. Should it arrive this year, the tape would serve as the third full-length project from the New York rapper, following April's The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain and this week's Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hour.
The two previous installments in Banks' Cold Corner mixtape series dropped in 2009 and 2011, respectively.