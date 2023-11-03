Lloyd Banks Plans on Charging Fans $100 for Upcoming 'Cold Corner 3' Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape, Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hour, Lloyd Banks is already focused on his next full-length offering.

Earlier this week, the former G-Unit member revealed that he plans on charging fans $100 to listen to his upcoming project, Cold Corner 3.

"CC3 won’t be on streaming sites," Banks wrote on Twitter. "Only available thru me for $100 then we’ll see if they back the talking up."