Watch Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Pick Their Greatest Mixtapes of All Time

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz revealed what their GOAT mixtape is amid all the chatter regarding who should be on the mixtape Mount Rushmore.
"My favorite mixtape would probably be, it's a couple of them, it would be [The Dedication], that's one of them," 2 Chainz said while appearing alongside Weezy on Complex's GOAT Talk. "DJ Drama though? Trap or Die Jeezy in there, and mine T.R.U. Realigion. So it would be them three. I don't have one answer for that."
Lil Wayne, on the other hand, picked Future and DJ Esco's 56 Nights as his GOAT mixtape.
The answers from the Welcome 2 Collegrove duo arrives after a recent tweet had people thinking about the best mixtapes of all time.
The tweet made the rounds earlier this month and listed 50 Cent, Future, Lil Wayne, and Jeezy as the rappers deserving of a slot on the list. The selections opened the floodgates as people gave their own mixtape Mount Rushmore lists that included rappers such as Fabolous, Curren$y, Joe Budden, Dipset, Lloyd Banks, and more.
One person that people felt was deserving of a spot on the list was Gucci Mane, who actually spoke on the topic during a conversation with the Rap Radar Podcast. According to Gucci, he should've been a first-ballot entry on the list.
"I definitely belong there on the Mount Rushmore of anything," Gucci said. "That's just my opinion, I'm biased."
He continued: "I'm not blind, you know. I've got different criteria that what I judge than what, probably, you would judge. Or somebody else might judge. Or the popular opinion might judge."