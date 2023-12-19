Watch Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Pick Their Greatest Mixtapes of All Time

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz revealed what their GOAT mixtape is amid all the chatter regarding who should be on the mixtape Mount Rushmore.

"My favorite mixtape would probably be, it's a couple of them, it would be [The Dedication], that's one of them," 2 Chainz said while appearing alongside Weezy on Complex's GOAT Talk. "DJ Drama though? Trap or Die Jeezy in there, and mine T.R.U. Realigion. So it would be them three. I don't have one answer for that."

Lil Wayne, on the other hand, picked Future and DJ Esco's 56 Nights as his GOAT mixtape.