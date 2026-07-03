Mixtape

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) 6lack attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: DJ Drama speaks during SiriusXM Jeezy's Thug Motivation Radio Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of "TM:101" at SiriusXM Studios on June 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

6lack Says He Originally Planned New Album to Be 'Gangsta Grillz' Mixtape

The R&B singer and rapper decided that he wanted to be the narrator of his new LP instead of mixtape host DJ Drama.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
Mac Miller performing with a microphone, beside the "Best Day Ever" album cover featuring a purple vinyl.
Music

Mac Miller's 'Best Day Ever' Album on Vinyl and CD — How to Buy

The platinum-certified mixtape that introduced the world to "Donald Trump" is available in lavender vinyl and CD on Complex.

Complex Staff120 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent performs on stage, smiling, wearing a black shirt, cap, and silver chains.
Music

50 Cent Says He Almost Dropped a Mixtape Responding to Jim Jones and Fabolous

The rap mogul explained why he ultimately decided not to engage, saying a response would’ve benefited others more than himself.

Mark Elibert161 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Surprise-Drops Four Freestyles on ‘Birthday Blizzard ’26’

The Fayetteville rapper released the songs ahead of his forthcoming album, 'The Fall-Off.'

Trey Alston171 days ago
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Offset
Music

Offset Reveals 'Haunted By Fame' Was a Mixtape to Escape Record Deal

The project sold under 8,000 units in its first week.

Trey Alston248 days ago
Complex Shop
Music

Doechii's 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' - How to Buy on Vinyl

Doechii's 22-track mixtape won the Grammy for Best Rap Album in February.

Complex Staff457 days ago
OG Maco
Music

Posthumous OG Maco Album Released With Proceeds Going to His Family

'Legends Live Forever 2' is a follow-up to his 2019 project with Kino Beats.

Trey Alston563 days ago
Young Thug wearing a green cap and sunglasses, sitting in a crowd.
Music

Young Thug’s ‘Slime Season 2’ Gets Long-Awaited Streaming Release

The rapper released 'Slime Season 2' in October 2015.

Mark Elibert569 days ago
Kodak Black performs at Jaylen Brown's Boston Celtics season opener reception and birthday celebration.
Music

Kodak Black Drops 'Trill Bill' Mixtape, Shares "Versatile 4" Video

After a year of ups and downs, the Florida rapper has released his second project of the month.

Joe Price596 days ago
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J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Releases Debut Mixtape 'The Come Up' on Streaming Services

J. Cole's first project 'The Come Up' is hosted by DJ OnPoint.

Trey Alston606 days ago
Fabolous and Beyoncé performing at separate concerts.
Music

Fabolous Recalls Beyoncé Confronting Him Over Solange Lyric: ‘You Never Know Who’s Listening’

Fab said he's more selective with how he mentions people in his bars these days after that meeting with Bey.

Mark Elibert666 days ago
Days Before Rodeo mixtape art
Music

Travis Scott’s Beloved 2014 Mixtape 'Days Before Rodeo' Hits Streaming Services for 10th Anniversary

The 2014 mixtape, Scott's second, served as a prequel to his debut studio album 'Rodeo.'

Trace William Cowen694 days ago
Travis Scott attending an NBA game.
Music

Travis Scott Re-Releasing ‘Days Before Rodeo’ Alongside Commemorative Merch Collection

La Flame originally dropped 'Days Before Rodeo' in 2014.

Mark Elibert698 days ago
Chance the Rapper in a baseball cap, looking to the side, on a talk show set
Music

Chance the Rapper Responds to Critics on "Buried Alive" Track: 'Where His Wife At? Where His Manager?' (UPDATE)

The rapper hasn't dropped a new project since his 2019 album 'The Big Day.'

Mark Elibert815 days ago
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Two individuals seated on stage, one smiling broadly wearing a beaded top and necklace, holding a microphone
Music

Lil Nas X Says Explicit Song Lyrics Are 'Not For Shock': 'This Is Me Telling My Story'

The Grammy-winner is disputing accusations that he's using "shock" to promote new music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams861 days ago
Music

French Montana Addresses Album Sales Debate on 'Mac & Cheese 5': ‘Most of My Plaques, I'm The Feature’

French has been fielding criticisms that his album sales are due to his guest features for years.

Mark Elibert871 days ago
Music

French Montana Says Taylor Swift Inspired 126-Song 'Mac & Cheese 5' Mixtape

The rapper said he picked up on what Swift and her team were doing by re-releasing all her old material.

Mark Elibert874 days ago

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