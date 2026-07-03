Featured
Latest Stories
Milwaukee Bucks Co-Owner Wes Edens Pulled Into Explosive $1.2B Sextortion Case
Inside the explosive federal case accusing Sophia Luo of using explicit photos, HPV claims, and pressure tactics involving Wes Edens’ family and business circle.
Bucks Open Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks as NBA Giants Circle
From Knicks to Lakers, every contender is calling: what Milwaukee wants back and how fast a Giannis trade could happen.
Rapper Chicken P Indicted on Rape, Sexual Imposition, and Abduction Charges While Already in Prison
The rapper, whose real name is Rahkeib Smith, is facing four counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape.
Ariel Spillner Death: Suspect Arrested After Milwaukee Shooting of 'Standout Athlete'
Ariel Spillner was shot to death by another female in Milwaukee, WI, authorities say.
Milwaukee Father Defends Allegedly Running Off Before Son Was Abducted
The 7-year-old was safely recovered after a 24-hour search.
Amber Rose Speaks at the Republican National Convention, Says Donald Trump Isn't Racist: 'These Are My People'
The model spoke about being a mother and a newly converted Trump supporter.
Watch Ludacris Have an Impromptu Concert at Milwaukee Food Court After His Show Got Canceled
On Saturday, the Atlanta rapper's set at Tacos and Tequila Fest in Franklin, Wisconsin was canceled due to weather, resulting in an impromptu show alongside local rapper SteveDaStoner.
Damian Lillard Says He's 'Lonely' in Milwaukee Without His Family: ‘Seriously, I Don’t Have Much of a Life’
The point guard signed a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in the fall, after an 11-year stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Woman Charged After Allegedly Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ McDonald’s for Serving Overcooked Fries
The woman is now due in court later this month. If convicted as charged, she faces up to 90 days behind bars.
Giannis Antetokounmpo on His Future With the Bucks: 'If There's a Better Situation for Me to Win...I Have to Take That'
The two-time NBA MVP does not plan on signing a contract extension with Milwaukee anytime soon.
Bucks Fire Coach Mike Budenholzer After Milwaukee's First-Round NBA Playoffs Exit
The Milwaukee Bucks announced the decision Thursday night, about a week after the NBA's No. 1 overall seed fell in the first round to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat.
12-Year-Old Charged With Killing Man Who Wouldn’t Sell Him Guns, Cops Find Boy Thanks to Pizza Receipt
A boy is being charged as an adult after allegedly killing a Milwaukee man to steal his guns. The preteen ordered a pizza to the home to carry out the murder.
Patti LaBelle Rushed Off Stage at Milwaukee Concert Following Bomb Threat
A Patti LaBelle concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was cut short Saturday night after the legendary singer was rushed off stage due to a bomb threat.
10-Year-Old Charged as Adult After Allegedly Killing Mother Over VR Headset
The tragic case was first described in a police report as having been an accidental shooting. However, the child is now being charged as an adult.
Man Accused of Killing 6 People, Selfie Allegedly Shows Him Where Bodies Were Found and Wearing Victim's Glasses
A 34-year-old man named Travis Lamar Birkley has been charged with six counts of felony murder over the deaths of six people who were found in Milwaukee.
Twenty People Injured Following 2 Shootings Outside Milwaukee Bucks Playoff Game
A 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were transported to a local hospital after getting shot and that a third victim drove themself to the hospital.
FBI Captures Man on 10 Most Wanted List Who Was on the Run for 16 Years
The FBI captured a man who was on the run for 16 years after he allegedly committed a fatal shooting at a packed Milwaukee picnic back in 2006.
Burger King Employee Fatally Shot During Robbery They Allegedly Helped Stage
A teenage girl was fatally shot after she was allegedly part of a plan to rob a Burger King, a scheme she allegedly hatched with her best friend.