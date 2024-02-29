Damian Lillard Says He's 'Lonely' in Milwaukee Without His Family: ‘Seriously, I Don’t Have Much of a Life’

Damian Lillard has found his transition to the Milwaukee Bucks to be difficult.
In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, the point guard revealed that he now feels “lonely” after leaving the Trail Blazers and his family in Portland.
“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy,” he told the publication. “My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean?”
In addition to his three children—five-year-old son Damian Jr., and two-year-old twins Kalii and Kali—his mother, extended family, and friends also live in Portland.
“My best friends live in Portland,” Lillard said. “So I would come out, we would go to dinner. They might come to my house. After practice, I might go to my mom’s house and just chill. That’s how my life was. So, I mean, I’m fine because I’m grown. But it’s definitely lonely. I’m filled up by those people.”
The 33-year-old said, “Seriously, I don’t have much of a life. But that’s what comes with making a big boy decision. You got to be down for that and figure it out.” He was with the Trail Blazers for 11 years before coming to the Bucks in September.
“Go to practice, go home, watch boxing, play video games,” Lillard said, describing his routine. “Man, I type in [boxing website] FightHype on YouTube 100 times and be praying for something new to be on there.”
Geling with Giannis Antetokounmpo is also important for Lillard, who called them playing together a “work in progress.”
Lillard filed for divorce from the mother of his children, Kay’La Lillard in early October, a week after he signed his deal with the Bucks. Earlier this month, his three kids and his family came to Indianapolis, where he was named All-Star Game MVP and won the three-point contest.