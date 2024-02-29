Damian Lillard Says He's 'Lonely' in Milwaukee Without His Family: ‘Seriously, I Don’t Have Much of a Life’

Damian Lillard has found his transition to the Milwaukee Bucks to be difficult.

In a recent conversation with Sports Illustrated, the point guard revealed that he now feels “lonely” after leaving the Trail Blazers and his family in Portland.

“It’s definitely lonely because I’m such a family guy,” he told the publication. “My life is my family. After games, I would come out and my whole family would be back there. My kids coming out of the playroom. My mom, my brother, my cousins lived there, you know what I mean?”

In addition to his three children—five-year-old son Damian Jr., and two-year-old twins Kalii and Kali—his mother, extended family, and friends also live in Portland.