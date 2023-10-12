Woman Charged After Allegedly Threatening to ‘Shoot Up’ McDonald’s for Serving Overcooked Fries

A 59-year-old woman has been charged after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a McDonald’s after ingesting fries with “burnt" ends.

According to a report from regional Waukesha County outlet The Freeman, Milwaukee woman Breneida Gottschalk will make a court appearance next week after being charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the alleged threat. If convicted as charged, she faces the possibility of a 90-day jail term.

As for what (allegedly) went down, police claim Gottschalk ordered food at a McDonald’s in the Brookfield area on Aug. 30, at which point she ate the majority of her food before approaching the counter with a complaint. At this point, she allegedly highlighted the “burnt” nature of her fries, followed by an attempt to retrieve a fresh assortment on her own.