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Under Armour HOVR Phantom Team Pack
Sneakers

Under Armour Released Sneakers for March Madness

Under Armour has released six new colorways of its HOVR Phantom model just in time for March Madness.

Mike DeStefano3061 days ago
Nigel Hayes during game agaisnt Northwestern.
Sports

Wisconsin Player Nigel Hayes Shares Offensive Email He Received From a Fan About His Hair

Shockingly, the same fan lavished praise on a white player's haircut.

Jose Martinez3356 days ago
Michael Finley's "Cotton Bowl" Air Jordan 11s
Sneakers

Michael Finley Got Exclusive 'Wisconsin Badgers' Air Jordan 11s for the Cotton Bowl

The former Jordan Brand athlete gets gold and red Air Jordan 11s.

Amir Ismael3492 days ago
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Sports

Black University of Wisconsin Athletes Call for School to Address Racial Inequalities on Campus

Nigel Hayes and more than 20 other prominent black University of Wisconsin athletes have called for their school to address racial inequalities.

Gavin Evans3547 days ago
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Sports

Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes Asks People for Money With 'Broke Athlete' Sign During 'College GameDay'

Wisconsin basketball star Nigel Hayes held a 'Broke Athlete' sign during ESPN’s 'College GameDay' on Saturday and asked people to send him money.

Chris Yuscavage3571 days ago
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Sports

This Crazy One-Handed Interception by Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis Will Leave You Speechless

Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis sealed the 14-7 victory with the amazing one-handed interception with 2:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Dana Scott3584 days ago

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