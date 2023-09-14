Giannis Antetokounmpo on His Future With the Bucks: 'If There's a Better Situation for Me to Win...I Have to Take That'

Giannis Antetokounmpo reiterated his desire to weigh all his options before signing a contract extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo appeared on the latest episode of the 48 Minutes podcast, where he discussed what it will take for him to stay with the Bucks.

"As long as we play and we approach the game every single day, the right way, and we all sacrifice for a common goal, I can see myself being with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of my career," the 28-year-old said

The two-time NBA MVP went on to say that if the Bucks do not match his level of commitment to win, then he'll feel compelled to find a new place to play.

"I'm a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly, I'm a winner. I want to win," Antetokounmpo explained. "And I have to do whatever it takes for me to win, and if there's a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien [trophy], I have to take that better situation."