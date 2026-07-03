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Homeland Security Posts Pokémon-Themed Immigration Raid Video: 'Gotta Catch 'Em All'
The department also shared arrested migrants as trading cards listing their alleged crimes.
Man Illegally Crosses U.S.-Mexico Border, Immediately Starts Ranting Against Immigrants Coming Over The Border Too Easily
The Turkish migrant said U.S. citizens should be concerned with how easy it was for him to enter the country illegally.
Eric Adams Thinks Migrants Can Solve NYC's Lifeguard Shortage Because 'They're Excellent Swimmers'
Adams made the tone deaf comment during a City Hall briefing on Tuesday.
NYC Vigilante Group Attacked A Man On Live TV & Called Him A ‘Migrant,' He's Actually A U.S. Citizen
The vigilante group, Guardian Angels, tackled a man in Times Square during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.
50 Cent Got Answers From Mayor Eric Adams After Slamming Him Over Prepaid Card Program for Migrant Families
A spokesperson for Adams says the program will save the city "more than $7.2 million annually," but 50 Cent had questions.
Whistleblower Alleges Texas Troopers Ordered to Shove Migrant Children Back Into Rio Grande, Deny Drinking Water
A trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety made a variety of sobering claims about inhumane directives from his superiors.
More Than 30 Migrants Believed to Be Dead After Boat Sinks While Traveling to Canary Islands
The deadly tragedy comes while criticism against multiple governments continues, as well as during around-the-clock coverage of a submersible featuring two billionaires.
Family Found Dead In Marsh Near Quebec-New York Border Was Set to Be Deported
Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service found 8 dead bodies in a marsh near the Quebec-Ontario-New York borders, including a family of 4 set to be deported.
New York City is Giving Bus Tickets to Migrants Who Want to Leave for Canada
Migrants living in New York City have decided to leave and start a new life in Canada amidst concerns that the city’s crime level has deteriorated.
Man Found Dead Near Canada-U.S Border Died of Hypothermia, Was Trying to Reach Family
Earlier this week, a man was found dead near the United States-Canada border. Today, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) identified the man as Fritznel Richard.
Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve
The White House is blaming Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending more than 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve
ICE Mistakenly Posted Personal Data of More Than 6,000 Immigrants
A spokesperson for ICE said the agency is investigating the "embarrassing" mistake, which could put thousands of affected asylum-seekers in danger.
Hundreds of Migrant Workers Have Died in Connection With Qatar World Cup, Lead Official Says
Previously, the World Cup faced criticism from a number of concerned groups, including in a 42-page guide from the Human Rights Watch organization.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents Face Disciplinary Action Over Treatment of Haitian Migrants
The U.S Customs and Border Protection confirmed four agents have been placed on administrative leave for an incident in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021.
More Than 50 Dead in San Antonio Migrant Smuggling Incident (UPDATE)
At least 50 dead bodies were found in an abandoned 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas, after a city worker heard cries for help coming from the truck.
At Least 11 Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Puerto Rico
The United States Coast Guard confirmed the incident occurred Thursday near an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico. At least 31 people have been rescued.
March Saw 22-Year High of Migrant Arrivals in U.S.
This past March saw the highest number of migrant arrivals in 22 years, which was over 20,000 more than last July. March 2000 saw just over 1,000 less.
At Least 35 Presumed Dead After Migrant Boat Capsized Off Libyan Coast
At least 35 are presumed dead after a small wooden boat capsized off the Libyan coast on Friday, the U.N. migration agency confirmed Saturday.