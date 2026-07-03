Migrants

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Stock photo of a person in a dark shirt is shown from behind, handcuffed with metal cuffs. Their hands are clenched into fists.
Pop Culture

Homeland Security Posts Pokémon-Themed Immigration Raid Video: 'Gotta Catch 'Em All'

The department also shared arrested migrants as trading cards listing their alleged crimes.

Alex Ocho299 days ago
A border fence topped with barbed wire extends across hilly terrain, with a dirt road and scattered houses in the background under a cloudy sky
Life

Man Illegally Crosses U.S.-Mexico Border, Immediately Starts Ranting Against Immigrants Coming Over The Border Too Easily

The Turkish migrant said U.S. citizens should be concerned with how easy it was for him to enter the country illegally.

Mark Elibert784 days ago
Man in a smart grey suit with a tie and pocket square sits with hands clasped, expressing attentiveness
Life

Eric Adams Thinks Migrants Can Solve NYC's Lifeguard Shortage Because 'They're Excellent Swimmers'

Adams made the tone deaf comment during a City Hall briefing on Tuesday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams795 days ago
Life

NYC Vigilante Group Attacked A Man On Live TV & Called Him A ‘Migrant,' He's Actually A U.S. Citizen

The vigilante group, Guardian Angels, tackled a man in Times Square during a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity.

tara mahadevan891 days ago
Music

50 Cent Got Answers From Mayor Eric Adams After Slamming Him Over Prepaid Card Program for Migrant Families

A spokesperson for Adams says the program will save the city "more than $7.2 million annually," but 50 Cent had questions.

Jose Martinez894 days ago
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Life

Whistleblower Alleges Texas Troopers Ordered to Shove Migrant Children Back Into Rio Grande, Deny Drinking Water

A trooper for the Texas Department of Public Safety made a variety of sobering claims about inhumane directives from his superiors.

Brad Callas1096 days ago
boat off coast
Life

More Than 30 Migrants Believed to Be Dead After Boat Sinks While Traveling to Canary Islands

The deadly tragedy comes while criticism against multiple governments continues, as well as during around-the-clock coverage of a submersible featuring two billionaires.

Trace William Cowen1122 days ago
Roxham Road at the Us Canada border
Life

Family Found Dead In Marsh Near Quebec-New York Border Was Set to Be Deported

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service found 8 dead bodies in a marsh near the Quebec-Ontario-New York borders, including a family of 4 set to be deported.

Louis Pavlakos1201 days ago
Canada American border flags
Life

New York City is Giving Bus Tickets to Migrants Who Want to Leave for Canada

Migrants living in New York City have decided to leave and start a new life in Canada amidst concerns that the city’s crime level has deteriorated.

Louis Pavlakos1258 days ago
monument at roxham road canada us border
Life

Man Found Dead Near Canada-U.S Border Died of Hypothermia, Was Trying to Reach Family

Earlier this week, a man was found dead near the United States-Canada border. Today, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) identified the man as Fritznel Richard.

Louis Pavlakos1289 days ago
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Vice President Kamala Harris
Life

Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve

The White House is blaming Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending more than 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Brad Callas1300 days ago
A law enforcement officer walks past ICE logo
Life

ICE Mistakenly Posted Personal Data of More Than 6,000 Immigrants

A spokesperson for ICE said the agency is investigating the "embarrassing" mistake, which could put thousands of affected asylum-seekers in danger.

Joshua Espinoza1326 days ago
Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, is pictured
Life

Hundreds of Migrant Workers Have Died in Connection With Qatar World Cup, Lead Official Says

Previously, the World Cup faced criticism from a number of concerned groups, including in a 42-page guide from the Human Rights Watch organization.

Trace William Cowen1327 days ago
A United States Border Patrol agent on horseback tries to stop a Haitian migrant
Life

U.S. Border Patrol Agents Face Disciplinary Action Over Treatment of Haitian Migrants

The U.S Customs and Border Protection confirmed four agents have been placed on administrative leave for an incident in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021.

Joshua Espinoza1471 days ago
In this aerial view, members of law enforcement investigate a tractor trailer
Life

More Than 50 Dead in San Antonio Migrant Smuggling Incident (UPDATE)

At least 50 dead bodies were found in an abandoned 18-wheeler in San Antonio, Texas, after a city worker heard cries for help coming from the truck.

Joe Price1481 days ago
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11 Die After Boat Capsizes Near Puerto Rico, U.S. Says
Life

At Least 11 Dead After Boat Capsizes Near Puerto Rico

The United States Coast Guard confirmed the incident occurred Thursday near an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico. At least 31 people have been rescued.

Joshua Espinoza1528 days ago
Migrants photographed in El Paso Texas
Life

March Saw 22-Year High of Migrant Arrivals in U.S.

This past March saw the highest number of migrant arrivals in 22 years, which was over 20,000 more than last July. March 2000 saw just over 1,000 less.

tara mahadevan1553 days ago
A small wooden boat carrying about 35 migrants capsized off the Libyan coast
Life

At Least 35 Presumed Dead After Migrant Boat Capsized Off Libyan Coast

At least 35 are presumed dead after a small wooden boat capsized off the Libyan coast on Friday, the U.N. migration agency confirmed Saturday.

Brad Callas1553 days ago

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