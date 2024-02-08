Man Attacked by Vigilante Group During Live Fox News Interview and Called a ‘Migrant' Is a U.S. Citizen

Earlier this week, members of the vigilante group, Guardian Angels, were seen tackling a man live on television because they believed he was a “migrant.”

An NYPD spokesperson has since told the Associated Press that that isn’t the case, and that the man is from New York City.

The incident took place during a live TV interview in Times Square, where Fox News’ Sean Hannity was speaking with former GOP New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Silwa, founder of the Guardian Angels. During the conversation, Silwa pointed to the man and called him “one of the migrant guys.” The camera then panned to other members of the group who surrounded and jumped the man.