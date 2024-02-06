New York City mayor Eric Adams got 50 Cent on the line to clear up any confusion surrounding his newly introduced pilot program in which prepaid credit cards will be given to 500 migrant families.
"I told 50 Cent to hit me up," Adams said during a press conference on Monday. "I would love to explain it to him, so that he can go out and do another tweet of saying, 'You know what, Eric is just a smart manager and now we understand why he was elected by the people of this city of New York."
50 jokingly suggested in an Instagram post Saturday that disgraced former president and failed businessman Donald Trump "is the answer" after finding out about the Immediate Response Card initiative.
"WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don't understand how this works," the media mogul wrote.
On Monday evening, Fif took to his IG and X accounts with an update, writing, "I talk to @NYCMayor Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things. Now I want to talk to @GovKathyHochul about the laws preventing him from doing things to make the situation better in New York. and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES."
According to the New York Post article shared by 50 Cent on Saturday, the city has partnered with Mobility Capital Finance on a $53 million program that will provide prepaid credit cards to migrant families living in hotels. The newspaper reports the plan will start with 500 families, who will be required to sign an affidavit swearing to use the card for food and baby supplies or run the risk of being taken off the program.
The card will be refilled every 28 days with an amount that varies based on the size of the family. Since the city was reportedly spending about $11 per meal on migrant families living in hotels, Adams spokesperson Kayla Mamelak believes the program will "save New York City more than $600,000 per month, or more than $7.2 million annually."
If the initiative turns out to be a success, it will be expanded to all migrant families staying in hotels, which currently number around 15,000.