New York City mayor Eric Adams got 50 Cent on the line to clear up any confusion surrounding his newly introduced pilot program in which prepaid credit cards will be given to 500 migrant families.

"I told 50 Cent to hit me up," Adams said during a press conference on Monday. "I would love to explain it to him, so that he can go out and do another tweet of saying, 'You know what, Eric is just a smart manager and now we understand why he was elected by the people of this city of New York."