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Dutch police
Life

Dutch Cop Caught on Video Slamming Pregnant Woman to Ground at Immigration Center

The woman says officers attacked her while her Palestinian husband was being detained at the Zeist detention center.

Trey Alston47 days ago
(L-R) Carlos Santana and Becky G.
Music

Carlos Santana and Becky G Confront ICE Fears on New Track 'Mi Gran Amor'

The pan-Latin rock collaboration was written by Edgar Barrera after a friend's ICE detention.

Alex Ocho50 days ago
U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks in uniform sits in front of a flag, looking serious.
Life

Trump Border Patrol Head Quits Amid Allegations He Solicited Sex Workers Overseas

Mike Banks stepped down abruptly Thursday after explosive allegations resurfaced about his time at CBP.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
Karol. G with long, wavy hair poses confidently in front of a textured wall.
Music

Karol G Says She’s Been Warned About Speaking Out Against ICE: ‘I’m Willing to Say It'

The Grammy-winning Colombian superstar shares concerns about retaliation for speaking out against the United States' immigration enforcement.

Alex Ocho101 days ago
Cesar Chavez Day Celebrations in Question as Sexual Abuse Allegations Surface
Pop Culture

Cesar Chavez Day Events Pulled Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

UFW and the Cesar Chavez Foundation respond to disturbing allegations, reconsider how to honor the labor icon, and create channels for people to come forward.

Bernadette Giacomazzo121 days ago
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Romeo Santos in a beige suit holds an award on stage, with "Artista del Año Tropical" displayed in the background.
Music

Romeo Santos Reaffirms Support for Immigrants: ‘Some Didn’t Get the Memo’

Romeo's remarks come amid ongoing aggressive tactics from ICE agents in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen147 days ago
A person wearing a "Police U.S. Border Patrol" vest, seen from behind, with a black hood.
Life

Border Protection Officer Accused of Harboring Undocumented Immigrant Niece

Customs and Border Protection officer and supervisor, Andres Wilkinson, was reportedly dating his niece, who was in the country illegally.

Joe Price154 days ago
Steve-O, wearing red glasses and a colorful shirt, smiles while seated in an audience setting.
Pop Culture

Steve-O Apologizes for Widely Criticized Remark About Immigrants, Says He Was Being 'Sarcastic'

"I have been just as horrified and saddened by the atrocities committed by ICE as everyone else," the 'Jackass' star said.

Trace William Cowen154 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cardi B attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

Homeland Security Responds to Cardi B's ICE Diss: 'As Long As She Doesn't Drug and Rob Our Agents'

The rapper promised to spray "bear mace" on ICE agents to protect her immigrant fans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams155 days ago
A woman in a black and yellow outfit poses in front of a TikTok Clubhouse sign.
Music

Cardi B Issues Warning to ICE as 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Begins: 'We Gonna Jump They Asses'

Cardi B is an outspoken critic of ICE and made sure to reiterate her thoughts during the first night of her tour.

Joe Price156 days ago
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A young boy holding a Grammy award next to a school photo labeled "Conejo Ramos."
Music

Did Bad Bunny Bring Out Boy Detained by ICE in Minneapolis During Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The young boy who appeared during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was not Liam Conejo Ramos.

Alex Ocho159 days ago
Jake Paul in a casual setting with a beard and white shirt; Billie Eilish at an event, wearing a black and white outfit.
Pop Culture

Jake Paul Attacks Billie Eilish Over ICE Criticism: ‘If You Don’t Like ICE Then You Can’t Call 911’

Eilish condemned the federal immigration agency during her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards.

Alex Ocho159 days ago
Gus Kenworthy
Sports

Olympic Skier Gus Kenworth Writes ‘F*CK ICE’ in Snow With Urine

He urged people to call state senators to speak out against ICE and its funding.

Trey Alston160 days ago
Shaboozey in a tuxedo and cap stands on stage holding a trophy and a paper, speaking into a microphone.
Music

Shaboozey Addresses Backlash Over Saying ‘Immigrants Built This Country’ in Grammys Speech

The singer responds after social media users online said enslaved Black people built the country.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
Former NFL Player Charles Tillman attends the NFL Honors.
Sports

Former NFL Player Charles Tillman Resigned From FBI Over Immigration Operation

After retiring from the NFL at the age of 36, Tillman applied to join the FBI.

Jose Martinez165 days ago
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Keith Lee with long dreadlocks and glasses, wearing a brown beanie with "LV" logo, stands in front of a patterned background.
Pop Culture

Keith Lee Says ‘F*ck ICE,’ Promotes Mexican Restaurants When Asked for LA Restaurant Recommendations

The TikTok star was hardly the only celebrity speaking out against the federal immigration enforcement agency.

Alex Ocho165 days ago
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 1: Billie Eilish at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
Music

Billie Eilish Says 'No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land' While Accepting Grammy

She wore an "ICE out" pin on the red carpet.

Kris Seavers166 days ago

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