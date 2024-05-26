Man Who Illegally Crossed U.S.-Mexico Border Claims He Entered With 'No Resistance'

A migrant who entered the United States through Mexico is criticizing the lack of security at the border.
The man had a conversation with Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin and claimed there was no security presence or any background checks when he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border after paying $10,000 to a cartel. According to the man, he couldn’t believe how easy it was to enter the country and that Americans should be worried about national security.
“The American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don't know. OK, I'm good, but how if they're not good,” the man told Fox News. "How if they're killers, psychopath, [something] else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security, no security check, no background check."
The man's trek took 24 days, taking him to various countries including Qatar, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa, and Brazil before making his way to Central America to cross over into the U.S.
In his X post, Melugin wrote, “A Turkish man who crossed into Jacumba, CA illegally w/ a group of other Turkish men told me he paid $10k to a cartel, & expressed shock at how easy it was to cross the U.S. border with no resistance, telling me Americans should be 'worried' about security & who is crossing."
Other people on social media were quick to make fun of the situation. One person tweeted, “Lmfao first person to give the boarder [sic] crossing a one star review for lack of security.”
“He is already a conservative after crossing the border illegally,” another person wrote. Someone else mentioned Sasha Baron Cohen reprising his role as Borat to make fun of the border situation.
“I feel like there is a great need for Borat to do another movie illegally crossing into the US,” the person tweeted.
Fox News had reported that a number of immigrants from China and Turkey have crossed into Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Times, San Diego has been the busiest location for immigrants as U.S. Customs and Border Patrol have said 37,370 people came into the country in April.
Check out more reactions to the immigrant's comments below.