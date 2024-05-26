Man Who Illegally Crossed U.S.-Mexico Border Claims He Entered With 'No Resistance'

A migrant who entered the United States through Mexico is criticizing the lack of security at the border.

The man had a conversation with Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin and claimed there was no security presence or any background checks when he crossed the U.S.-Mexico border after paying $10,000 to a cartel. According to the man, he couldn’t believe how easy it was to enter the country and that Americans should be worried about national security.

“The American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don't know. OK, I'm good, but how if they're not good,” the man told Fox News. "How if they're killers, psychopath, [something] else? No guarantee of that. Like, no security, no security check, no background check."