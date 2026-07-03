Michael J. Fox

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Sneakers

A Piece of Nike & 'Back to the Future' History Is Up for Auction

Details on Michael J. Fox's Nike Mag foot last.

Victor Deng953 days ago
Pop Culture

Michael J. Fox on Potential ‘Back To The Future’ Reboot: ‘Do What You Want… I Got Paid Already’

Michael J. Fox said that he doesn't think a reboot of the 'Back to the Future' franchise needs to exist, but ultimately he doesn't care because he "got paid already."

Joe Price1160 days ago
Michael J. Fox speaks at the Q&A for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Pop Culture

Michael J. Fox on It ‘Getting Harder’ to Live With Parkinson’s, Says He’s ‘Not Gonna Be 80'

In an interview with Jane Pauley for 'CBS Sunday Morning,' actor Michael J. Fox admitted that living with Parkinson’s disease is “getting harder” every day.

Joe Price1174 days ago
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd
Pop Culture

Watch Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Join Forces for ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion

'Back to the Future' stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited this weekend at New York Comic Con, where the duo reflected on their friendship.

Brad Callas1377 days ago
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The Future is Back Nike Mag Sotheby's
Sneakers

Nike Mag Signed by Michael J. Fox To Be Auctioned Off

Sotheby's is auctioning off a pair of the 2011 Nike Mag as part of its 'The Future is Back' lot that's signed by Michael J. Fox. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1769 days ago
nas x holiday
Music

Lil Nas X Returns With Music Video for New Song "Holiday"

This weekend, Lil Nas X is teaming up with the Roblox team for a state-of-the-art virtual live concert experience featuring the new song and more.

Trace William Cowen2074 days ago
x
Music

Lil Nas X Is the New Santa in Michael J. Fox-Featuring Trailer for Upcoming Single "Holiday"

Lil Nas X has a new single out on Friday. To announce it, X has released a trailer featuring a drunken Santa Claus being booted from a saloon.

Trace William Cowen2077 days ago
Tom Holland
Pop Culture

Tom Holland Says He's Had 'Conversations' About Remaking 'Back to the Future'

Universal Studios has frequently rebooted and remade its classic properties, but 'Back to the Future'​​​​​​​ has thankfully remained untouched. 

Joe Price2332 days ago
robert zemeckis
Pop Culture

Robert Zemeckis Has No Interest in Another 'Back to the Future' Sequel

The director has moved on and he's encouraging fans to do the same.

Alex Galbraith2758 days ago
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future
Pop Culture

Poll Finds People Want More 'Back to the Future' Movies Than Any Other Franchise

'Back to the Future,' however, will likely (thankfully) be left alone for years to come. Just let the classics be the classics.

Trace William Cowen2795 days ago
Headphones
Pop Culture

Here’s the 64-Year-Old Actor and Singer Behind the 'Yanny' and 'Laurel' Voice

You've listened to the clip (and hopefully hear "Yanny" like I do), but it's time to meet the man behind the voice—a 64-year-old actor, singer, and Syracuse University grad.

Marco Margaritoff2984 days ago
Marty McFly Nike Mag Movie Worn OG
Sneakers

Original Marty McFly Movie-Worn Nike Mags to be Auctioned Off

Original Marty McFly Movie-Worn Nike Mags to be Auctioned Off.

Brandon Richard3283 days ago
Seth Rogan Nike Mag Oscars (3)
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Seth Rogen Wears Nike Mag Sneakers at the Oscars

Seth Rogen presented an Oscar with Michael J. Fox while wearing the Nike Mag.

Brandon Richard3429 days ago
Final Nike Mag Sells for $200,000
Sneakers

The Final Auto-Lacing Nike Mag Sold for $200,000

The final Nike Mag auction raised a crazy amount of cash for Parkinson's research.

Brandon Richard3533 days ago
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Nike Mag 2016 4
Sneakers

Nike Mags Raise $6.75M for Parkinson's Research

'Back to the Future' shoes pull in big money.

Brendan Dunne3558 days ago
Tinker Hatfield Wearing Nike Mag
Sneakers

Tinker Hatfield and Michael J. Fox Deliver a Special Nike Mag Message

Those who won the "Back to the Future" shoes will be notified within the hour.

Brendan Dunne3561 days ago

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