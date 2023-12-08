A Piece of Nike & 'Back to the Future' History Is Up for Auction

In addition to the purple Supreme x Nike SB Dunk sample that appeared on Sotheby's "Emergence" lot, there's also a rare and obscure piece of Nike and cinema memorabilia that emerged on the auction block this week.

That item is Michael J. Fox's original left foot last that was used to help create the mythical Nike Mag sneaker (pictured below) that was worn by Fox's character, Marty McFly, in the 1989 Back to the Future II film.

The auction house says in the description that the meticulous process of creating the final last involved using numerous iterations that were eventually discarded and incinerated, which makes this final piece even more rare. The piece also features Fox's foot size as well as the text "M.J. Fox Anatomical" written on the side. In addition to the foot last, the lot also includes a rare Nike jacket that was made exclusively for the cast and crew of the film.

The Nike Mag is arguably one of the most fabled shoes in Nike's history. As previously mentioned, the sneaker was made as a prop for Back to the Future II and was never released to the public until only 1,500 pairs were auctioned off in 2011, benefiting the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Then in 2016, Nike dropped another limited batch of Mags that featured automatic power lacing to commemorate Fox's character time-traveling to the year 2015 in the film.

At the time of writing, bidding for Fox's foot last and the Nike jacket is currently at $400 on Sothebys.com and is estimated to fetch around $12,000 to $18,000 when it ends on Dec. 18.