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Robert De Niro Gets Into Heated Argument on the Street Outside Trump Trial
The actor spoke at Joe Biden's reelection campaign in front of the Manhattan courtroom where Trump is being tried.
Kanye West Continues Wearing Creepy Masks, This Time During Michael Cohen Meeting
Kanye West was seen wearing another strange prosthetic mask, this time for his latest meeting with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in New York City.
Kanye West Spotted Meeting Michael Cohen in New York City
While it remains unclear what the two could possibly be discussing, West’s arrival in New York comes the week of Kim Kardashian’s debut hosting gig on 'SNL.'
Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Apologizes to Stormy Daniels for Putting Her Through 'Needless Pain'
Daniels and Michael Cohen talked all things Trump on the latter's Mea Culpa' podcast. During the conversation, Daniels also spoke on the alleged 2006 affair.
Michael Cohen Claims Trump Hired Fake Obama So He Could Fire Him
Michael Cohen has alleged that Trump took his disdain for Obama to new extremes by hiring a faux-Bama to publicly humiliate.
Michael Cohen Alleges in New Lawsuit He Was Re-Imprisoned as Retaliation for Tell-All Book About Trump
Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, says in a new lawsuit against William Barr and others that he was sent back to prison due to a tell-all book about the POTUS.
Michael Cohen Reportedly Suing Trump Organization for Failing to Pay Legal Fees
The president's former fixer has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization for failing to pay his lawyers an outstanding balance owed for legal services.
The Biggest Revelations From Michael Cohen's Testimony
Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is getting ready to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today.
Michael Cohen to Testify That Trump Committed Crimes In Office
Trump's former attorney reportedly has a bombshell testimony planned.
Trump Reportedly Told Michael Cohen to Lie About Moscow Tower Project to Congress (UPDATE)
'BuzzFeed News' published the report on Thursday night.
Phone Records Show Michael Cohen Was in Prague During 2016 Campaign
Trump's former lawyer has denied ever going to Prague.
MSNBC Pulls Clip of 50 Cent Saying Michael Cohen Won't Go to Jail for Trump
50 Cent was used as a political commentator in Ari Melber's latest segment about Michael Cohen on 'The Beat With Ari Melber.' In a clip, 50 says he doesn't think Cohen will take jail time for Trump.
Sacha Baron Cohen Taunts Trump's Legal Troubles With Ali G Throwback Interview
"u iz a hinspiration for young people, showing dem u can become President of America without having to give up a life of crime," Cohen writes to Trump as Ali G.
Michael Cohen Claims Donald Trump Knew of 2016 Trump Tower Meeting in Advance
Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is reportedly willing to allege to special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew in advance about the 2016 meeting to gather information on Hillary Clinton.
Audio of Trump and Michael Cohen Talking About Karen McDougal Payment Has Leaked
CNN leaked a recording in which the two can be heard having a conversation about buying the rights to a story from former 'Playboy' model Karen McDougal, who says she previously had an affair with Trump.
Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Claims Trump's Personal Attorney Received $500K From Russians
Michael Avenatti says some of that money may have been a reimbursement for his client's hush money.
Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Could Plead the Fifth
Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has not ruled out the possibility that Donald Trump may use his Fifth Amendment rights in the looming Robert Mueller Russia investigation.
Russian MMA Fighter Questioned by FBI Due to Connections With Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, Putin
Fedor Emelianenko was questioned by the FBI for “a few minutes” in his hotel room prior to his Bellator match against Frank Mir.