Michael Cohen

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Robert De Niro smiles wearing glasses, a dark suit, light blue shirt, and tie, at the "Amsterdam" event backdrop
Pop Culture

Robert De Niro Gets Into Heated Argument on the Street Outside Trump Trial

The actor spoke at Joe Biden's reelection campaign in front of the Manhattan courtroom where Trump is being tried.

tara mahadevan780 days ago
Kanye West at Donda Listening Party in Atlanta
Music

Kanye West Continues Wearing Creepy Masks, This Time During Michael Cohen Meeting

Kanye West was seen wearing another strange prosthetic mask, this time for his latest meeting with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in New York City.

tara mahadevan1732 days ago
Kanye West spotted in blue hoodie
Music

Kanye West Spotted Meeting Michael Cohen in New York City

While it remains unclear what the two could possibly be discussing, West’s arrival in New York comes the week of Kim Kardashian’s debut hosting gig on 'SNL.'

Brenton Blanchet1742 days ago
stormy
Life

Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Apologizes to Stormy Daniels for Putting Her Through 'Needless Pain'

Daniels and Michael Cohen talked all things Trump on the latter's Mea Culpa' podcast. During the conversation, Daniels also spoke on the alleged 2006 affair.

Trace William Cowen1985 days ago
Obama and Trump
Life

Michael Cohen Claims Trump Hired Fake Obama So He Could Fire Him

Michael Cohen has alleged that Trump took his disdain for Obama to new extremes by hiring a faux-Bama to publicly humiliate.

Joe Price2140 days ago
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Life

Michael Cohen Alleges in New Lawsuit He Was Re-Imprisoned as Retaliation for Tell-All Book About Trump

Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, says in a new lawsuit against William Barr and others that he was sent back to prison due to a tell-all book about the POTUS.

Trace William Cowen2187 days ago
michael cohen
Life

Michael Cohen Reportedly Suing Trump Organization for Failing to Pay Legal Fees

The president's former fixer has filed a lawsuit against the Trump Organization for failing to pay his lawyers an outstanding balance owed for legal services.

Hannah Lifshutz2689 days ago
Michael Cohen in NYC
Life

The Biggest Revelations From Michael Cohen's Testimony

Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is getting ready to testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today.

tara mahadevan2697 days ago
donald trump michael cohen
Life

Michael Cohen to Testify That Trump Committed Crimes In Office

Trump's former attorney reportedly has a bombshell testimony planned.

Alex Galbraith2698 days ago
trump told cohen to lie about russia
Life

Trump Reportedly Told Michael Cohen to Lie About Moscow Tower Project to Congress (UPDATE)

'BuzzFeed News' published the report on Thursday night.

Abel Shifferaw2738 days ago
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michael cohen
Life

Phone Records Show Michael Cohen Was in Prague During 2016 Campaign

Trump's former lawyer has denied ever going to Prague.

Alex Galbraith2759 days ago
50 Cent
Music

MSNBC Pulls Clip of 50 Cent Saying Michael Cohen Won't Go to Jail for Trump

50 Cent was used as a political commentator in Ari Melber's latest segment about Michael Cohen on 'The Beat With Ari Melber.' In a clip, 50 says he doesn't think Cohen will take jail time for Trump.

Victoria L. Johnson2878 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen trump
Pop Culture

Sacha Baron Cohen Taunts Trump's Legal Troubles With Ali G Throwback Interview

"u iz a hinspiration for young people, showing dem u can become President of America without having to give up a life of crime," Cohen writes to Trump as Ali G.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2885 days ago
Donald Trump
Life

Michael Cohen Claims Donald Trump Knew of 2016 Trump Tower Meeting in Advance

Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is reportedly willing to allege to special counsel Robert Mueller that Trump knew in advance about the 2016 meeting to gather information on Hillary Clinton.

Jose Martinez2913 days ago
trump getty july 2018 mikhail metzel
Life

Audio of Trump and Michael Cohen Talking About Karen McDougal Payment Has Leaked

CNN leaked a recording in which the two can be heard having a conversation about buying the rights to a story from former 'Playboy' model Karen McDougal, who says she previously had an affair with Trump.

Eric Skelton2915 days ago
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Michael Avenatti
Life

Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Claims Trump's Personal Attorney Received $500K From Russians

Michael Avenatti says some of that money may have been a reimbursement for his client's hush money.

Joshua Espinoza2992 days ago
Rudy Giuliani attends the Conference on Iran
Life

Rudy Giuliani Says Donald Trump Could Plead the Fifth

Former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani has not ruled out the possibility that Donald Trump may use his Fifth Amendment rights in the looming Robert Mueller Russia investigation.

Katherine Barner2994 days ago
donald trump
Sports

Russian MMA Fighter Questioned by FBI Due to Connections With Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, Putin

Fedor Emelianenko was questioned by the FBI for “a few minutes” in his hotel room prior to his Bellator match against Frank Mir.

Jose Martinez3001 days ago

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