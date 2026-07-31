Latest Stories
Porsha Williams Says Bravo Gives ‘Housewives’ Stars ‘Zero’ Control Over What Airs
In a candid 20th-anniversary roundtable, Porsha explains why performing for the cameras backfired — and why viewers never get the full story.
‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Admits She Crossed a Line in Porsha Williams Feud
From childhood friends to bitter rivals, Shamea opens up about the dinner that derailed the trip, the hurtful family accusations, and why she’s done with the ‘tour’ talk.
Andy Cohen Reveals How a Transgender 'Real Housewife' Could Finally Join the Cast
Inside Cohen’s take on how a trans woman could join Bravo’s biggest franchise — but only if the friendships, drama and storylines are 100% real.
Andy Cohen Fires Back at Sarah Michelle Gellar for ‘Trashing’ ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’
‘Don’t bring someone into my studio to trash my show,’ Andy said on his podcast.
Gabourey Sidibe Calls Paris Hilton's Mom Mistaking Her for Lizzo ‘Weird’ and ‘Tinged With Racism’
The incident happened on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' show in 2022.
‘Heated Rivalry’ Star François Arnaud Won’t Answer Andy Cohen’s Question About Being Single
François Arnaud shut down Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ when asked about his relationship status amid dating rumors with Connor Storrie.
Andy Cohen Slams Eric Adams on New Year’s Eve, Says His Term as New York City Mayor Was ‘Horrible’
The television executive drunkenly called the former NYC mayor "horrible" during the New Year ball drop.
Ice Spice Wants to 'Make More Money' in 2026: 'I'm Deadass'
Andy Cohen approves.
Ice Spice Says She and Latto Didn't Have 'Real Beef' Before "Gyatt" Collaboration
In Spice's opinion, she and Latto didn't have "a real beef" prior to their "Gyatt" collab.
Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé Reunion on Cowboy Carter Tour Was 'Spontaneous'
'Beyoncé worked her behind off for this tour,' Rowland told Andy Cohen.
Shaq Pitches Andy Cohen a Reality Show to Help Him Find a New Wife
Shaquille O’Neal stopped by Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show and pitched his idea for a brand-new reality series.
Jennifer Lopez Dodges Question About A-Rod Cheating Speculation: 'I'm Done With That'
In 2021, 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy claimed she had talked with A-Rod.
Latto on Whether She'll 'Work Things Out' With Nicki Minaj: 'I'm Open to Rekindling With Anybody'
In a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Latto was asked about her complicated relationship with Nicki Minaj.
Mariah Carey Reacts to Ex Nick Cannon's $10M Testicle Insurance
The singer found out about her ex-husband's insurance policy on a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'
Mariah Carey on Eminem Feud: 'I Really Don't Care'
A rumor circulated this summer that the pair had beef because Carey declined to play Em's mother in '8 Mile.'
Sharon Stone Reveals She Once Went on a Date With Nelly
It's unclear when or where the alleged outing took place.
Rose Byrne Says She Was 'Too Scared' to Smoke the 'Biggest Blunt' Snoop Dogg Gifted Her
The pair worked together on the 2005 Danny Green-directed drama, 'The Tenants.'
Andy Cohen Teases a Drama-Filled 'Love Island USA' Reunion
Andy Cohen suggests that the cast brought the heat for a reunion that might be as messy as Casa Amor.