Andy Cohen

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Latest Stories

Porsha Williams Says Andy Cohen & Bravo 'Lied to Us' about 'Real Housewives'
Pop Culture

Porsha Williams Says Bravo Gives ‘Housewives’ Stars ‘Zero’ Control Over What Airs

In a candid 20th-anniversary roundtable, Porsha explains why performing for the cameras backfired — and why viewers never get the full story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Shamea Morton Addresses 'Apology Tour': 'Not the Appropriate Time'
Pop Culture

‘RHOA’ Star Shamea Morton Admits She Crossed a Line in Porsha Williams Feud

From childhood friends to bitter rivals, Shamea opens up about the dinner that derailed the trip, the hurtful family accusations, and why she’s done with the ‘tour’ talk.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Andy Cohen is Calling for a Transgender 'Real Housewife' to be Cast
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Reveals How a Transgender 'Real Housewife' Could Finally Join the Cast

Inside Cohen’s take on how a trans woman could join Bravo’s biggest franchise — but only if the friendships, drama and storylines are 100% real.

Bernadette Giacomazzo57 days ago
Andy Cohen and Sarah Michelle Gellar during a visit to Sirusxm at SiriusXM Studios on January 23, 2023 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Fires Back at Sarah Michelle Gellar for ‘Trashing’ ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

‘Don’t bring someone into my studio to trash my show,’ Andy said on his podcast.

Holly Riordan133 days ago
Gabourey Sidibe, Lizzo, Kathy Hilton
Pop Culture

Gabourey Sidibe Calls Paris Hilton's Mom Mistaking Her for Lizzo ‘Weird’ and ‘Tinged With Racism’

The incident happened on Andy Cohen's 'Watch What Happens Live' show in 2022.

tara mahadevan182 days ago
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Canadian actor Francois Arnaud attends the premiere of Searchlight Pictures' "Is This Thing On?" at Vidiots in Los Angeles, California on December 18, 2025.
Pop Culture

‘Heated Rivalry’ Star François Arnaud Won’t Answer Andy Cohen’s Question About Being Single

François Arnaud shut down Andy Cohen on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ when asked about his relationship status amid dating rumors with Connor Storrie.

Cheryl Thompson199 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen attend the Times Square New Year's Eve 2026 Celebration on December 31, 2025 in New York City. Eric Adams at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026" at Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Slams Eric Adams on New Year’s Eve, Says His Term as New York City Mayor Was ‘Horrible’

The television executive drunkenly called the former NYC mayor "horrible" during the New Year ball drop.

Jaelani Turner-Williams218 days ago
Ice Spice with pink hair in a beige dress, Latto with long blonde hair in a black dress, holding microphones.
Music

Ice Spice Says She and Latto Didn't Have 'Real Beef' Before "Gyatt" Collaboration

In Spice's opinion, she and Latto didn't have "a real beef" prior to their "Gyatt" collab.

Trace William Cowen227 days ago
Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé Reunion on Cowboy Carter Tour Was 'Spontaneous'
Music

Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé Reunion on Cowboy Carter Tour Was 'Spontaneous'

'Beyoncé worked her behind off for this tour,' Rowland told Andy Cohen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo259 days ago
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Shaq Pitches Andy Cohen a Reality Show to Help Him Find a New Wife
Sports

Shaq Pitches Andy Cohen a Reality Show to Help Him Find a New Wife

Shaquille O’Neal stopped by Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show and pitched his idea for a brand-new reality series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo275 days ago
Jennifer Lopez in a jeweled gown and Alex Rodriguez in a suit pose at an event with photographers in the background.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Dodges Question About A-Rod Cheating Speculation: 'I'm Done With That'

In 2021, 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy claimed she had talked with A-Rod.

Joe Price295 days ago
Latto in a stylish jacket with long blonde hair, and Nicki Minaj in a pinstripe outfit with an elaborate floral accessory.
Music

Latto on Whether She'll 'Work Things Out' With Nicki Minaj: 'I'm Open to Rekindling With Anybody'

In a recent appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' Latto was asked about her complicated relationship with Nicki Minaj.

Joe Price305 days ago
Mariah Carey's Response To Nick Cannon's $10M Testicle Insurance is Priceless
Pop Culture

Mariah Carey Reacts to Ex Nick Cannon's $10M Testicle Insurance

The singer found out about her ex-husband's insurance policy on a recent episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo308 days ago
Mariah Carey and Eminem
Music

Mariah Carey on Eminem Feud: 'I Really Don't Care'

A rumor circulated this summer that the pair had beef because Carey declined to play Em's mother in '8 Mile.'

tara mahadevan309 days ago
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Sharon Stone and Nelly
Pop Culture

Sharon Stone Reveals She Once Went on a Date With Nelly

It's unclear when or where the alleged outing took place.

tara mahadevan354 days ago
Rose Byrne in a white T-shirt on a talk show, and Snoop Dogg in sunglasses holding a dog, wearing a Death Row Records shirt.
Pop Culture

Rose Byrne Says She Was 'Too Scared' to Smoke the 'Biggest Blunt' Snoop Dogg Gifted Her

The pair worked together on the 2005 Danny Green-directed drama, 'The Tenants.'

Joe Price359 days ago
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22134 -- Pictured: Andy Cohen
Pop Culture

Andy Cohen Teases a Drama-Filled 'Love Island USA' Reunion

Andy Cohen suggests that the cast brought the heat for a reunion that might be as messy as Casa Amor.

Sienna Dubois 359 days ago

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