Robert De Niro Gets Into Heated Argument on the Street Outside Trump Trial

A clip of Robert De Niro yelling at Donald Trump supporters has made the rounds online.
In the clip, the actor is flanked by security and reporters as he yells, “You are gangsters! Fuck you!” outside a Manhattan courtroom, in which the ex-president is being tried for falsifying business records.
A man with a red hat—presumably a MAGA one—shouts back at him: “You’re a nobody! Your movies suck! You’re trash!” Other people can be heard shouting, and dozens of people follow De Niro as they recorded the altercation.
According to CNBC, De Niro spoke at a press conference for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign outside Trump’s trial. De Niro denounced Trump, calling him a "loser" and a "clown."
“We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot," the Taxi Driver star added. "A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman—a spokesperson for himself."
Tuesday was the first time Biden campaigned for his reelection outside the courtroom where Trump is being tried. The current and former presidents are set to face off on June 27 in the first presidential debate.
Trump is currently on trial for falsifying business records in connection to reimbursing his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.