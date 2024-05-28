Robert De Niro Gets Into Heated Argument on the Street Outside Trump Trial

According to CNBC, De Niro spoke at a press conference for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign outside Trump’s trial. De Niro denounced Trump, calling him a "loser" and a "clown."

“We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot," the Taxi Driver star added. "A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids, pretending to be a spokesman—a spokesperson for himself."

Tuesday was the first time Biden campaigned for his reelection outside the courtroom where Trump is being tried. The current and former presidents are set to face off on June 27 in the first presidential debate.

Trump is currently on trial for falsifying business records in connection to reimbursing his ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.