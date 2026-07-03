Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is a linebacker drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was born Micah Aaron Parsons on May 26, 1999, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He quickly made an impact in his rookie season, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Parsons’s combination of speed and power has established him as a key contributor to the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. Known for his ability to perform multiple roles on the field, Parsons excels as a pass rusher, coverage linebacker, and run defender. His versatility challenges opposing offenses and reflects a broader shift in linebacker responsibilities toward players who influence all aspects of defense. Parsons’s performances consistently demonstrate his capacity to affect the game in various ways.

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Latest Stories

Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers looks on before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Sports

Micah Parsons Shares Thoughtful Perspective Following Death of Former Teammate Marshawn Kneeland

Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland were teammates in Dallas for a season, and the Packers new star shared a truly genuine perspective following the tragic passing.

Tim Ryan252 days ago
NFL players Dak Prescott in a Dallas Cowboys uniform and Rashan Gary wearing a colorful sweater and yellow beanie at a press conference.
Sports

Dak Prescott Chimes in on Micah Parsons Trade: ‘It’s Good That a Solution Happened'

Dak Prescott Chimes in on Micah Parsons Trade: ‘It’s Good That a Solution Happened'

Mark Elibert319 days ago
Micah Parsons stands on the field in his Dallas Cowboys jersey.
Sports

Dallas Cowboys' Shocking Micah Parsons Trade Draws Luka Dončić Comparisons

Dallas sports fans haven't even gotten over the Dončić trade, now they have to come to terms with the fact that Parsons is gone, too.

Jose Martinez324 days ago
Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons
Sports

Micah Parsons Reportedly Considering Trade Request From Dallas Cowboys

Parsons is considering a trade request or to possibly declare he's severing his relationship with the team.

Brad Appleton351 days ago
Anthony Edwards speaks at a press conference wearing a graphic t-shirt, left. DeMarcus Lawrence attends a basketball game in a Dallas jersey, right
Sneakers

Anthony Edwards Says He's Bringing Micah Parsons His Adidas for Game 6

Edwards makes a huge statement following the Timberwolves' win.

Victor Deng780 days ago
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Kai Cenat in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Kai Cenat, Micah Parsons, and more help kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Brandon Richard883 days ago
Sports

Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott for Joking About Trevon Diggs' Injury

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending injury this week.

Joe Price1030 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette
Sports

Leonard Fournette Trolls Micah Parsons for Calling Him Out Over Viral Chip Block

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called out Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette for a chip block he delivered on Sunday.

Brad Callas1405 days ago

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