Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Kai Cenat, Micah Parsons, and more help kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Feb 17, 2024
Michah Parsons 2024 NBA All-Star MVP
Brian Sevald / NBAE via Getty Images

Tonight, notable names from sports, entertainment, and social media kicked off NBA All-Star Weekend in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The opposing teams were coached by ESPN on-air personalities Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, along with 50 Cent, Lil' Wayne, and A'ja Wilson. Names like streaming sensation Kai Cenat, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud, decorated award winner Jennifer Hudson, and returning Indiana Pacers legend Metta World Peace were among the notable names on the celebrity rosters. 

When it was all said and done, it was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons who stole the show, scoring 37 points and taking home MVP honors in Team Shannon's 100-91 victory. 

See every sneaker that was worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.

Anuel AA — Reebok Question "Blue Toe"

Anuel AA wearing the Reebok Question Blue Toe
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Adam Blackstone — Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"

Adam Blackstone wearing Air Jordan 11 Cherry
Lauren Leigh Bacho / NBAE via Getty Images

Kai Cenat — Nike Kobe 6 "Reverse Grinch"

Kai Cenat wearing Nike Kobe 6 Reverse Grinch
Brian Sevald / NBAE via Getty Images

Natasha Cloud — Nike Kobe 6 "EYBL"

Natasha Cloud wearing Nike Kobe 6 EYBL
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images

Conor Daly — Nike GT Cut 3

Conor Daly wearing the Nike GT Cut 3
Stacy Revere / Getty Images

Mecole Hardman Jr. — Nike GT Cut 3

Mecole Hardman Jr. wearing Nike GT Cut 3
Lauren Leigh Bacho / NBAE via Getty Images

Walker Hayes — Puma Scoot Zero

Walker Hayes wearing Puma Scoot Zero
Brian Sevald / NBAE via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson — Jordan Luka 2

Jennifer Hudson wearing the Jordan Luka 2
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Quincy Isaiah — Nike GT Cut 3

Quincy Isaiah wearing the Nike GT Cut 3
Brian Sevald / NBAE via Getty Images

Tristan Jass — Curry 10 Custom

Tristan Jass wearing Curry 10 Customs
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images

Jewell Loyd — Nike Kobe 8 "Court Purple"

Jewell Loyd wearing Nike Kobe 8 Court Purple
Lauren Leigh Bacho / NBAE via Getty Images

AJ McLean — J Balvin x Air Jordan 1

AJ McLearn wearing J Balvin x Air Jordan 1
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Puka Nacua — Air Jordan 38 Low

Puka Nacua wearing Air Jordan 38 Low
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Kwame Onwuachi — Air Jordan 3 "International Flight"

Kwame Onwuachi wearing Air Jordan 3 International Flight
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images

Micah Parsons — Adidas Crazy 8

Micah Parsons wearing Adidas Crazy 8
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images

Metta World Peace — Nike GT Cut 3

Metta World Peace wearing Nike GT Cut 3
Brian Sevald / NBAE via Getty Images

Metta World Peace — K1X Customs

Metta World Peace wearing K1X Customs
Lauren Leigh Bacho / NBAE via Getty Images

Jack Ryan — Nike LeBron Witness 7

Jack Ryan Wearing Nike LeBron Witness 7
Lauren Leigh Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images

Lilly Singh — APL Concept X

Lilly Singh wearing APL Concept X
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

SiR — Nike Kyrie 4 Low

SiR wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 Low
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

C.J. Stroud — Nike Kobe 6 "Mambacita Sweet 16"

C.J. Stroud wearing Nike Kobe 6 Mambacita Sweet 16
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Gianmarco Tamberi — Cheetos x Puma Scoot Zero

Gianmarco Tamberi wearing Cheetos x Puma Scoot Zero
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Dylan Wang — Xtep x Dyland Wang D.1

Dyland Wang wearing the Xtep x Dyland Wang D.1
Adam Hagy / NBAE via Getty Images
