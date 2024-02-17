Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Tonight, notable names from sports, entertainment, and social media kicked off NBA All-Star Weekend in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The opposing teams were coached by ESPN on-air personalities Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, along with 50 Cent, Lil' Wayne, and A'ja Wilson. Names like streaming sensation Kai Cenat, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud, decorated award winner Jennifer Hudson, and returning Indiana Pacers legend Metta World Peace were among the notable names on the celebrity rosters.

When it was all said and done, it was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons who stole the show, scoring 37 points and taking home MVP honors in Team Shannon's 100-91 victory.

See every sneaker that was worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game below.

