Former NFL player turned analyst Bart Scott is facing criticism from Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons after he made a comment many perceived to be a cheap joke about Trevon Diggs suffering from a torn ACL.

"Wtf ?? He ole hating ass old head!! Lame asf!!" he wrote alongside a clip of Scott's commentary on Diggs' injury. "This why I really don't like talking to dudes in the media!! As a former player you are a lame asf bro! Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!"