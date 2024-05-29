Anthony Edwards Says He's Bringing Micah Parsons His Adidas for Game 6

Despite being down 3-1 in the series against the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Edwards is confident that he and his Minnesota Timberwolves squad will return to Texas to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. So much so that he promised Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was in attendance, a pair of his Adidas AE 1 sneakers for Game 6.

Those who tuned into Game 4 yesterday may have spotted Parsons sitting courtside supporting the Mavericks by rocking a Luka Doncic jersey, but on his feet was the "Velocity Blue" Adidas AE 1. It's worth mentioning that Parsons signed a multi-year deal with Adidas earlier this month, so his footwear choice wasn't too surprising.