Anthony Edwards Says He's Bringing Micah Parsons His Adidas for Game 6

Despite being down 3-1 in the series against the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Edwards is confident that he and his Minnesota Timberwolves squad will return to Texas to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. So much so that he promised Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, who was in attendance, a pair of his Adidas AE 1 sneakers for Game 6.
Those who tuned into Game 4 yesterday may have spotted Parsons sitting courtside supporting the Mavericks by rocking a Luka Doncic jersey, but on his feet was the "Velocity Blue" Adidas AE 1. It's worth mentioning that Parsons signed a multi-year deal with Adidas earlier this month, so his footwear choice wasn't too surprising.
Edwards himself took notice of Parsons' wearing his signature shoe yesterday. During the postgame interview following the Timberwolves' win against the Mavericks last night, Edwards told reporters that he's giving Parsons his AE 1 sneakers when he returns to play Dallas in Game 6, which appears in the clip below.