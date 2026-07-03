Subway Worker Who Went Viral for Stepping on Meat and Putting Food on Toilet Seat Has Been Fired
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A Subway worker who went viral for recording himself trashing one of the chain's restaurants has been fired, according to a company statement.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Arby's is celebrating the launch of its Real Country Style Rib Sandwich with the announcement of a limited run of sweatsuits that smell like smoked meat.Jose Martinez
A nutritional index recently released by the University of Michigan ranks foods based on minutes gained or lost of “healthy” life per serving.Brenton Blanchet
Every couple of months or so, people around the world are (often unfortunately) reminded of PETA.Joe Price