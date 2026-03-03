Mr. Tendernism Parts Ways With Destination Smokehouse, Launches GoFundMe

Walter "Mr. Tendernism" Johnson confirms that he has parted ways with Destination Smokehouse. The viral sensation shared the news in a video message shared to his Instagram on Sunday (March 1) that he was no longer with the popular Southern California barbecue hotspot.

“I'm not at Destination Smokehouse,” he said in the clip linked above. “I'm with ‘Tendernism’ now. I had to go on my own so that way I can do what I have to do … It is what it is. You got to move on. When things happen, you don't get mad. Hey, you just take another step. Get glad. Praise the Lord you’re still living. I'm going to tenderise the world now.” “They should have never,” Johnson continued, referring to his alleged firing. “But it is what it is, y'all.” Johnson then asked his followers to “keep supporting me,” adding, “I guarantee you I ain't going to do you wrong.” In a separate video, Johnson also confirmed that a GoFundMe fundraiser circulating online is legitimate.

“The GoFundMe is to try to kick up, need to move around, and do things,” he explained. “Yes, it is mine. But hey, y'all going to get some, too. You know what? I'mma share it—I ain't like that. I'm going let y'all know I'm not like that. But I need to move around cuz in a few minutes I'mma have grills, I'mma have smokers. And I'mma be smoking everywhere I go … Don't take the wrong kind of smoking now and get out of hand. I'm talking about smoking meat. You dig? Tenderizing meat.” Rumors spread last month after a video circulated on social media showing Johnson encouraging fans to follow his personal page. "I want y'all to know come on to my page official Mr. Tendernism. Walter Johnson," he said in the clip. "Yes sir, y'all come on down. I'm the Tendernism original. Now nobody else. Tendernism original."

Some social media users interpreted the video as Johnson announcing his departure from Destination Smokehouse, the restaurant where he rose to internet fame for his meat-cooking style. The rumors gained traction alongside claims that the restaurant's owner, Nick Yepremian, attempted to trademark the phrase "Tendernism," leading fans to speculate about possible tension and business disputes. However, until Johnson’s confirmed his departure on Sunday, recent activity otherwise suggested Johnson remained connected to the restaurant.

Destination Smokehouse shared a video on Instagram on Feb. 18 showing Johnson alongside Yepremian during a test cook, appearing to work together as usual. The post prompted a wave of comments from concerned fans asking whether Johnson had left, but several people responded by saying he was still part of the team and that the rumors had been blown out of proportion. "He said follow his instagram page 😂 damn yall slow!," one person wrote. Another said, "He said to follow his IG 🤣🤣 not once did he say he's not with them." Someone else wrote, "Walt still works there, social media is making up this mess." Some also claimed the restaurant was using old footage to cover up the alleged friction with Johnson. Complex has reached out to Destination Smokehouse for clarification on Johnson's departure.

Johnson became a viral sensation thanks to his charismatic personality and signature "Tendernism" catchphrase, in which he demonstrated how tender the meat he cooks for customers is. The videos helped Destination Smokehouse gain national attention and a growing customer base.