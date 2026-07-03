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Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'
The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.
Montel Williams and Maury Povich Break Down the Wild Talk Show Wars of the 1990s
From poached guests to chasing Oprah, the daytime legends revisit the wild ‘90s talk show wars that helped shape reality TV as we know it.
Garcelle Beauvais Reveals the Real Reason She Quit 'RHOBH'
The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star opens up about the moment she drew a line, chose her peace, and walked away from Bravo drama.
Maury Povich Says He Was the ‘Gold Digger’ Early in His Marriage to Connie Chung
From ‘Mr. Chung’ jokes to a 10x salary gap, Maury opens up about Connie’s career and how they made their marriage work.
Angela Yee Recalls D.L. Hughley Revealing He Had a Secret Child Who Passed Away
The comedian kept the news a secret from his wife for years.
Maury Povich and Oprah Winfrey Set to Appear on 'The View' This Week
The daytime legends hit the ABC couch the same week, with Maury and Oprah both booked for January.
Maury Povich Would 'Come Out of Retirement' to Settle Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef
Maury proposed a primetime special, offering hosting duties to Sherri Shepherd.
Maury Povich Says Shaquille O’Neal and His Friends Used to Bet on His Show’s Paternity Segment
Povich's show, which ran for more than three decades, became known for its explosive reveals and unforgettable catchphrases like "You are not the father."
Maury Povich Jokingly Calls Out Wife Connie Chung for Sleeping With Warren Beatty
Maury Povich interivewed his wife, Connie Chung, in the first episode of his new podcast
Maury Povich Reacts to OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue’s Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’m Sitting This One Out'
Blue, who allegedly slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, recently sparked speculation she's expecting.
Maury Povich Announces New Company ‘The Results Are In’ for At-Home Paternity Tests
The retired daytime TV host plans to name the company after his famous catchphrase.
Whoopi Goldberg, Maury Povich, Boosie Badazz, and More Mourn Death of Jerry Springer
Boosie Badazz, Whoopi Goldberg, Maury Povich, and more mourned the death of Jerry Springer. The 79-year-old talk show host died in his Chicago home.
NBCUniversal Cancels 'Maury' After 30 Seasons on Air
After 31 years on the air, long-standing syndicated daytime talk show 'Maury' will come to an end after its 30th season, NBCUniversal confirms.
Lil Nas X Confronts Relationship Drama in Hilarious ‘Maury’ Appearance
Lil Nas X's 'Maury' appearance begins with a clip from his “Thats What I Want” music video, in which he tells the story of a man he fell in love with.
Watch Dramatic Teaser for Lil Nas X's Appearance on 'Maury'
The trailer looks intense, to say the least, featuring roses, a potential DNA test, an apparent proposal, Nas storming off as cameras follow him, and more.
Chuck D Calls Out Maury Povich and Jerry Springer for Exploiting Young Black People
The Public Enemy rapper suggests the feds are paying the TV hosts to broadcast "young folks' dysfunctional shit."
It Appears a Maury Povich Paternity Test Is Being Written Into a WWE Plotline
Which line will he go with? ARE! or ARE NOT!
Maury Povich Is Extremely Down to Give Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Lie Detector Tests
Maury doesn't think Cardi and Nicki's truce will last very long. "That’d be like Trump and Hillary making nice,” he said.