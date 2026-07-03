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Latest Stories

Ashley Williams, Montel Williams and Kamala Harris attend Eighth Annual Race To Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California on May 18, 2001.
Pop Culture

Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'

The television personality said it's "crazy" for someone to believe that Americans will soon elect a female president.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
Montel Williams and Maury Povich Spilled All the 1990s Talk Show Tea
Pop Culture

Montel Williams and Maury Povich Break Down the Wild Talk Show Wars of the 1990s

From poached guests to chasing Oprah, the daytime legends revisit the wild ‘90s talk show wars that helped shape reality TV as we know it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Why She Really Left 'RHOBH' to Maury Povich
Pop Culture

Garcelle Beauvais Reveals the Real Reason She Quit 'RHOBH'

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star opens up about the moment she drew a line, chose her peace, and walked away from Bravo drama.

Bernadette Giacomazzo49 days ago
Maury Povich Says Wife Connie Chung Was Making '10 Times' What He Was Making When They Got Married
Pop Culture

Maury Povich Says He Was the ‘Gold Digger’ Early in His Marriage to Connie Chung

From ‘Mr. Chung’ jokes to a 10x salary gap, Maury opens up about Connie’s career and how they made their marriage work.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Angela Yee and DL Hughley
Pop Culture

Angela Yee Recalls D.L. Hughley Revealing He Had a Secret Child Who Passed Away

The comedian kept the news a secret from his wife for years.

tara mahadevan155 days ago
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Maury Povich and Oprah Winfrey Set to Appear on 'The View' This Week
Pop Culture

Maury Povich and Oprah Winfrey Set to Appear on 'The View' This Week

The daytime legends hit the ABC couch the same week, with Maury and Oprah both booked for January.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Maury Povich at a radio station, Kendrick Lamar in a suit on stage, and Drake laughing in a leather jacket.
Pop Culture

Maury Povich Would 'Come Out of Retirement' to Settle Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef

Maury proposed a primetime special, offering hosting duties to Sherri Shepherd.

Trace William Cowen213 days ago
Maury Povich in a dark suit and Shaquille O'Neal in a floral jacket, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Maury Povich Says Shaquille O’Neal and His Friends Used to Bet on His Show’s Paternity Segment

Povich's show, which ran for more than three decades, became known for its explosive reveals and unforgettable catchphrases like "You are not the father."

Mark Elibert296 days ago
Maury Povich and Connie Chung dressed formally at an event; Warren Beatty at an AARP event.
Pop Culture

Maury Povich Jokingly Calls Out Wife Connie Chung for Sleeping With Warren Beatty

Maury Povich interivewed his wife, Connie Chung, in the first episode of his new podcast

Joe Price331 days ago
Tweet from The Maury Show with a humorous comment about a viral tweet regarding Bonnie Blue. Image shows a woman holding a sign.
Pop Culture

Maury Povich Reacts to OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue’s Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’m Sitting This One Out'

Blue, who allegedly slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours, recently sparked speculation she's expecting.

Alex Ocho512 days ago
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Pop Culture

Maury Povich Announces New Company ‘The Results Are In’ for At-Home Paternity Tests

The retired daytime TV host plans to name the company after his famous catchphrase.

Brad Callas1120 days ago
Jerry Springer photographed in NYC
Pop Culture

Whoopi Goldberg, Maury Povich, Boosie Badazz, and More Mourn Death of Jerry Springer

Boosie Badazz, Whoopi Goldberg, Maury Povich, and more mourned the death of Jerry Springer. The 79-year-old talk show host died in his Chicago home.

taramhdvn1177 days ago
'Maury' canceled after 30 seasons on air
Pop Culture

NBCUniversal Cancels 'Maury' After 30 Seasons on Air

After 31 years on the air, long-standing syndicated daytime talk show 'Maury' will come to an end after its 30th season, NBCUniversal confirms.

Brad Callas1580 days ago
Lil Nas X goes on Maury show.
Music

Lil Nas X Confronts Relationship Drama in Hilarious ‘Maury’ Appearance

Lil Nas X's 'Maury' appearance begins with a clip from his “Thats What I Want” music video, in which he tells the story of a man he fell in love with.

Jordan Rose1703 days ago
Lil Nas X Appears on "Maury"
Music

Watch Dramatic Teaser for Lil Nas X's Appearance on 'Maury'

The trailer looks intense, to say the least, featuring roses, a potential DNA test, an apparent proposal, Nas storming off as cameras follow him, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1707 days ago
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Chuck D
Music

Chuck D Calls Out Maury Povich and Jerry Springer for Exploiting Young Black People

The Public Enemy rapper suggests the feds are paying the TV hosts to broadcast "young folks' dysfunctional shit."

Joshua Espinoza2432 days ago
Maury Povich
Sports

It Appears a Maury Povich Paternity Test Is Being Written Into a WWE Plotline

Which line will he go with? ARE! or ARE NOT!

Gavin Evans2489 days ago
Cardi B Maury Povich
Music

Maury Povich Is Extremely Down to Give Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Lie Detector Tests

Maury doesn't think Cardi and Nicki's truce will last very long. "That’d be like Trump and Hillary making nice,” he said.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2817 days ago

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