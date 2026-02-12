Pop Culture

Angela Yee Recalls D.L. Hughley Revealing He Had a Secret Child Who Passed Away

The comedian kept the news a secret from his wife for years.

Angela Yee and DL Hughley
Manny Carabel / Michael S. Schwartz via Getty

Angela Yee has hosted her Lip Service podcast for some time, where celebrities have made wild revelations.

During a conversation with Maury Povich, Yee recalled a story from D.L. Hughley, who opened up about having a child outside of his marriage to LaDonna Hughley. Sadly, the child passed away, and the comedian had to figure out how to tell his wife.

“He gave us this exclusive information that he had gotten another woman pregnant outside of his marriage,” Yee said on Maury’s On Par podcast, at around the 22:40 minute mark of the video nelow. “Unfortunately, the baby ended up dying.”

“I felt good that this was a safe space for him,” she added.

Back in 2017, Hughley revealed that, before he became famous, he had a son with another woman.

“I had knocked this chick up and had the baby, and the baby got killed by her boyfriend,” Hughley remembered, per Vibe. “It was a horrible, horrible experience. I had this baby that I’m paying for. I’m a boy, I was scared, I was married. I was just starting out my career.”

He said that his friend told him his son was in the hospital, which is where Hughley discovered what had happened. “I get a call from my boy, and he says, ‘Your son is in the hospital.’ So, I go to the hospital, and this boy was laying on the bed. Apparently, her boyfriend had shaken him and damaged his brain.”

For years, Hughley didn’t tell his wife the story. “Finally, one day I tell my wife, and you know what she said to me? ‘I wish you would have told me this and we could’ve went through this together.”

Hughley’s original conversation with Yee is below.

Related Stories

Angela Yee attends Power 105.1 Power Sessions 2025 on December 13, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Angela Yee Says She Had a 'Great Run' on 'The Breakfast Club,' Wanted to 'Grow'

The media personality explained that she wanted to curate her own shows apart from 'The Breakfast Club.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams218 days ago
DL Hughley and Donald Trump
Pop Culture

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump ‘Wants To Be Evil’ Amid Undocumented Immigrant Crackdown

He also had (more) words for Nicki Minaj.

Trey Alston240 days ago
Max B wearing sunglasses, a crown-like headpiece, and layered necklaces, including a large pendant. He's dressed in a black jacket.
Music

Max B Admits to Showing Genatalia During Interview With Angela Yee

The newly freed Harlem rapper explained the moment happened after he was questioned about his size.

Mark Elibert247 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App