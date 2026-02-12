Angela Yee Recalls D.L. Hughley Revealing He Had a Secret Child Who Passed Away

“He gave us this exclusive information that he had gotten another woman pregnant outside of his marriage,” Yee said on Maury’s On Par podcast, at around the 22:40 minute mark of the video nelow. “Unfortunately, the baby ended up dying.”

During a conversation with Maury Povich , Yee recalled a story from D.L. Hughley , who opened up about having a child outside of his marriage to LaDonna Hughley. Sadly, the child passed away, and the comedian had to figure out how to tell his wife.

“I felt good that this was a safe space for him,” she added.

Back in 2017, Hughley revealed that, before he became famous, he had a son with another woman.

“I had knocked this chick up and had the baby, and the baby got killed by her boyfriend,” Hughley remembered, per Vibe. “It was a horrible, horrible experience. I had this baby that I’m paying for. I’m a boy, I was scared, I was married. I was just starting out my career.”

He said that his friend told him his son was in the hospital, which is where Hughley discovered what had happened. “I get a call from my boy, and he says, ‘Your son is in the hospital.’ So, I go to the hospital, and this boy was laying on the bed. Apparently, her boyfriend had shaken him and damaged his brain.”

For years, Hughley didn’t tell his wife the story. “Finally, one day I tell my wife, and you know what she said to me? ‘I wish you would have told me this and we could’ve went through this together.”