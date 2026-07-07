Montel Williams Doubts America Is Ready to Elect a Female President: 'Get as Mad at Me as You Want'

Television personality Montel Williams, who dated former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, doubts the United States is prepared for a female president.

Williams, who hosted The Montel Williams Show for 17 seasons from 1991 to 2008, spoke to fellow TV host Maury Povich about presidential predictions on the Monday (June 6) episode of On Par With Maury Povich. Williams briefly dated Harris in 2001.

Around the 30-minute mark of the video below, Williams admitted that he didn’t think Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign was “gonna work out.” The politician was given roughly three months to kick off her campaign after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race against President Donald Trump.

Williams went on to call Harris “one of the smartest people” he’s ever met.

“Could she have done a good job? Without a doubt. But I think circumstances and timing were all bad for this country,” he continued. “People can get as mad as me as you want: Anybody out there who thinks that America is going to elect a woman in the next four or five years, you are crazy.”