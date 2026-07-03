Mary J. Blige

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Mary J. Blige Admits She Was a 'Monster' in the Early Part of Her Career
Music

Mary J. Blige Admits She Was a ‘Monster’ in the ’90s

The R&B icon reflects on clashing with reporters in the ’90s, apologizing to people she mistreated, and the lessons she learned from that era.

Bernadette Giacomazzo82 days ago
Mary J. Blige Recalls Backlash From Infamous Burger King Commercial 'Still Not a Laughing Matter'
Pop Culture

Mary J. Blige Says Infamous 2012 Burger King Ad is 'Not a Laughing Matter'

The R&B legend opens up about racist stereotypes, bad management, and why that pulled Burger King chicken wrap spot changed everything.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
Mary J. Blige and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 4 premiere of "Power Book II: Ghost" held at The Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Mary J. Blige Calls 50 Cent a 'Beautiful Person' Until You Get On 'Wrong Side'

Blige starred on 'Power Book II: Ghost,' which Fif executive produced.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Mary J. Blige visits SiriusXM Studios on October 30, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Mary J. Blige Admits She Was 'F*cking Tired' During 2025 Tour

The R&B singer said she was "exhausted" by the 30th date of her For My Fans tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams177 days ago
Mary J. Blige will bring her new residency 'Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story' to Las Vegas this spring.
Music

Mary J. Blige Announces ‘My Life, My Story’ Las Vegas Residency

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is heading to Las Vegas this spring for a 10-night residency.

Alex Gonzalez187 days ago
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Mary J. Blige at an event, wearing a black outfit with a sparkling top, against a red backdrop with elegant script.
Music

Mary J. Blige Reflects on D’Angelo and Angie Stone’s Deaths: 'I’m Still Shocked and Surprised'

Blige remembers D’Angelo and Angie Stone as “beautiful, quiet souls” who let few into their world.

Mark Elibert251 days ago
WNBA Mascot Ellie The Elephant Honors Mary J. Blige with Halftime Show Tribute
Sports

WNBA Mascot Ellie the Elephant Honors Mary J. Blige With Halftime Show Tribute

WNBA mascot Ellie the Elephant, who reps the New York Liberty, honored another New York legend in the halftime show: Mary J. Blige.

Bernadette Giacomazzo310 days ago
Tyrese Gibson in a yellow beanie and black jacket; Mary J. Blige performing in a black corset and sunglasses.
Music

Tyrese Tells Fans He's 'Really Hurt' After Mary J. Blige Passed on Song 'Tailor-Made' for Her

Tyrese says he "tried my best" to get Mary J. Blige on two songs.

Trace William Cowen319 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Anderson .Paak performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Music

Anderson .Paak Recalls Begging Dr. Dre to Appear in 2022 Super Bowl Gig

.Paak was the surprise drummer during Dr. Dre's all-star 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams342 days ago
Mary J. Blige in a red, one-shoulder gown, posing in front of greenery.
Music

Mary J. Blige on Being an Ex-People Pleaser: ‘I Burn Bridges as Needed’

The singer said that at one point in her life, she lacked boundaries, but she's moving differently now.

tara mahadevan477 days ago
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Mary J. Blige wearing green sequined dress and silver jewelry.
Music

Mary J. Blige Says She 'Fired Someone' Over Tour Setlist Leak

The For My Fans tour kicks off at the end of the month.

Trey Alston538 days ago
Keke Palmer smiling in front of a SiriusXM backdrop, wearing a black jacket over a gold top.
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Recalls Genuinely ‘Sobbing' During Ludacris, Mary J. Blige’s “Runaway Love” Video Shoot

The crew played the Ludacris and Mary J. Blige collaboration for Palmer to get a feel for the song.

Jaelani Turner-Williams539 days ago
Four individuals posing together, two are making hand gestures. They wear matching jackets with "Security" written on them
Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Class Includes A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and More

The list of inductees is also highlighted by Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Kool &amp; The Gang, and Jimmy Buffett, among others.

Brad Callas817 days ago
Music

Mary J. Blige on Flavor Flav Comparing Her Songwriting to Taylor Swift’s: 'It's Definitely Kind of the Same Thing'

The R&amp;B legend agreed with Flavor Flav's notion that her songwriting style is similar to Swift's.

Jaelani Turner-Williams821 days ago
50 cent performing; terrence howard at an event
Pop Culture

50 Cent Reaches Out to Terrence Howard With Clip About Meager 'Hustle & Flow' Pay: 'Sh*t Hurt My Stomach'

50's continued success in TV could lead to a big payday for Terrence Howard.

Trace William Cowen883 days ago
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Music

Juvenile Is the Latest Artist to Call Out Lovers & Friends Festival’s ‘Bad Business’ Practices: ‘Y’all Playing Games With the Wrong Motherf*cker'

Mary J. Blige, Mase, and The-Dream previously took issue with the festival including them on the lineup.

Jose Martinez898 days ago

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