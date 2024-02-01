Juvenile Is the Latest Artist to Call Out Lovers & Friends Festival’s ‘Bad Business’ Practices: ‘Y’all Playing Games With the Wrong Motherf*cker'

Juvenile is accusing the people behind the Lovers & Friends Festival of "doing bad business" for including him on the rundown of performers without paying him first.
"Whoever in charge of Lovers & Friends, man, y'all doing bad business, man," the 48-year-old said in an Instagram video. "Y'all done put my name on the flyer and y'all know you ain't sent me no deposit, ain't sent me no bread or nothing. Keep on playing games, talking about y'all gonna get back at me."
A Jan. 23 post on the Lovers & Friends account shows Juvenile's name in the middle on the third row from the bottom.
Juvenile later issued a warning that Lovers & Friends are "playing games with the wrong motherfucker" and demanded that his name is removed from the flyer, if he's not going to receive his money.
"Look, y'all playing games with the wrong motherfucker, man," he said. "If y'all gonna book me, y'all not gonna book me, take my fucking name off y'all flyer. I ain't got no problem with that. I could do something else with my time. I ain't tripping. But don't put my fucking name on y'all flyers if y'all know y'all ain't pay me no money. That's fucked up."
Mary J. Blige released a statement denying her involvement in Lovers & Friends last week, saying her inclusion was an error.
Shortly thereafter, Mary J. not only appeared to be back on board, but her placement in the lineup had been elevated to the top, as pointed out by TMZ. The singer and actress posted a smirking and money bag emoji on her Instagram Stories, seemingly confirming Lovers & Friends dropped the bag to ensure she'll take the stage.
Mase also seemed to express frustration with Lovers & Friends acting prematurely by putting his name on a flyer. While he did not explicitly mention the festival, he demanded that "any and all flyers for 2024" not include his name shortly after the Friends & Lovers lineup was released.
The-Dream was also listed on the flyer, but commented on Usher's IG, "Unfortunately I won't be able to perform for this year although my name is attached."
Lil Kim and Twista encountered similar issues with Lovers & Friends in 2020 before the pandemic delayed the festival. The two ended up performing when the fest returned in 2022.