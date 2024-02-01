Juvenile Is the Latest Artist to Call Out Lovers & Friends Festival’s ‘Bad Business’ Practices: ‘Y’all Playing Games With the Wrong Motherf*cker'

Juvenile is accusing the people behind the Lovers & Friends Festival of "doing bad business" for including him on the rundown of performers without paying him first.

"Whoever in charge of Lovers & Friends, man, y'all doing bad business, man," the 48-year-old said in an Instagram video. "Y'all done put my name on the flyer and y'all know you ain't sent me no deposit, ain't sent me no bread or nothing. Keep on playing games, talking about y'all gonna get back at me."

A Jan. 23 post on the Lovers & Friends account shows Juvenile's name in the middle on the third row from the bottom.