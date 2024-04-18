Mary J. Blige on Flavor Flav Comparing Her Songwriting to Taylor Swift’s: ‘It's Definitely Kind of the Same Thing'

Mary J. Blige hears similarities between her songwriting and Taylor Swift's.
In January, legendary hypeman for Public Enemy and former reality show star Flavor Flav spoke about the 'Queen of Hip-Hop Soul' during a visit on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, where he drew a comparison between her and Swift.
"She’s writing a lot about her, you know, experiences that she goes through in life. Just like Mary J. Blige, you know what I’m saying?" the 65-year-old said around the 23-minute mark of the video below.
He continued, "Mary writes about her experiences that she goes through in life, then when she gets up there on that stage, and she sings those songs, mostly every single woman in that audience relates to Mary."
Blige, who's performed with Swift in 2015 during a Los Angeles stop on The 1989 World Tour, didn't disagree with Flav's opinion in a recent chat with People.
"I mean, I love Taylor Swift. She sings about what's going on in her life," she told the publication. "It's kind of similar because she definitely gives you a piece of a relationship in a minute and whatever she may be dealing with. And that's just her therapy. That's just her way of expressing herself through her song, and people relate."
She added, "It's definitely kind of the same thing. I use my music as my therapy and a way to escape, or a way to express myself and just say how I'm feeling. What else are we going to do?"
Certainly, being compared to the most-streamed female artist isn't a bad thing, especially as Swift called Blige "the greatest singer who ever lived" before hitting the stage with her in 2015.