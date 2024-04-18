Mary J. Blige on Flavor Flav Comparing Her Songwriting to Taylor Swift’s: ‘It's Definitely Kind of the Same Thing'

Mary J. Blige hears similarities between her songwriting and Taylor Swift's.

In January, legendary hypeman for Public Enemy and former reality show star Flavor Flav spoke about the 'Queen of Hip-Hop Soul' during a visit on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, where he drew a comparison between her and Swift.

"She’s writing a lot about her, you know, experiences that she goes through in life. Just like Mary J. Blige, you know what I’m saying?" the 65-year-old said around the 23-minute mark of the video below.

He continued, "Mary writes about her experiences that she goes through in life, then when she gets up there on that stage, and she sings those songs, mostly every single woman in that audience relates to Mary."