50 Cent Reaches Out to Terrence Howard With Clip About Meager 'Hustle & Flow' Pay: 'Sh*t Hurt My Stomach'

50 Cent is again urging Terrence Howard to consider working with him at G-Unit Films & Television, arguing that he will pay the actor handsomely.

“This shit hurt my stomach to hear,” 50 wrote on Instagram when sharing a clip from 2023 of Howard breaking down his Hustle & Flow pay. As previously reported, Howard, who received an Oscar nomination for the 2005 film, says he was paid just $12,000.

"That's all I ever made from Hustle & Flow," Howard said at the time, alleging that "everything else" went to Paramount.

When resurfacing the interview on Thursday, 50 also mentioned 54-year-old Howard’s former Empire and Hustle & Flow co-star Taraji P. Henson. Late last year, Henson made headlines for speaking out about pay disparity and other issues, prompting 50 to point to Mary J. Blige's Power Book II: Ghost part as an example of a better path.

“This shit hurt my stomach to hear [Terrence Howard] say this. fvck em,” 50 said. “I need the best actors and I’m gonna pay them. [Taraji P. Henson] you cool with [Mary J. Blige] ask her, she got a BIG FVCKIN BAG.”

To further drive home his argument, 50 also pointed to two more actors from the Power universe, Michael Rainey Jr. and Mekai Curtis, as well as BMF star Lil Meech.

These actors "are all making millions," according to 50.

See more from 50 below.