The Best Footwear From Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024

Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024 has officially come to a close. While there were plenty of great shows that caught our attention (more on those soon), we can't help but get excited about all of the amazing footwear that debuts throughout the week. And the excitement isn't just limited to the runway; designer showrooms and special pop-up events also showcased some upcoming drops.





Of course, many of us couldn't stop talking about Louis Vuitton's official collab with Timberland, but they were far from the only great shoes we saw. Martine Rose's project with Clarks Originals, Jae Tips' latest colorful Saucony, Comme des Garçons' new Nikes, and a crazy loafer-sneaker hybrid from Junya Watanabe were just a few of the other standouts.







Get a closer look at our favorite footwear from Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024, below.

