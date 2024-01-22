The Best Footwear From Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024

From Louis Vuitton Timberlands to Junya Watanabe's New Balance loafers, here is some of the best footwear that made its debut during Paris Fashion Week Men's.

Jan 22, 2024

Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024 has officially come to a close. While there were plenty of great shows that caught our attention (more on those soon), we can't help but get excited about all of the amazing footwear that debuts throughout the week. And the excitement isn't just limited to the runway; designer showrooms and special pop-up events also showcased some upcoming drops. 


Of course, many of us couldn't stop talking about Louis Vuitton's official collab with Timberland, but they were far from the only great shoes we saw. Martine Rose's project with Clarks Originals, Jae Tips' latest colorful Saucony, Comme des Garçons' new Nikes, and a crazy loafer-sneaker hybrid from Junya Watanabe were just a few of the other standouts. 


Get a closer look at our favorite footwear from Paris Fashion Week Men's Fall/Winter 2024, below.

Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906R Loafer

Louis Vuitton x Timberland

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max TL 2.5

We can always expect to see Comme des Garçons unveil a new Nike collab on the runway in Paris. This time, we got a first glimpse at three colorways of the Air Max TL 2.5. The runner from 2006 is being unearthed for a retro run for the first time. True to form, CDG kept its executions very simplistic, showing pairs in black, white, and black/white. Minor design tweaks come in the form of CDG Homme Plus logos stamped on the heel tabs and the large lateral Swooshes found on the side panels of the original Air Max TL 2.5s stripped away in favor of mini Swooshes. Are they the most exciting sneaker collab ever? No. But they’re a solid execution of a seldomly seen silhouette, nonetheless. Along with these Air Maxes, some new New Balance 860v2s and a black Hoka TC 1.0 from CDG were also unearthed in Paris. Minimalism at its finest.

Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9

424

Auralee x New Balance 990v4

Clarks Originals x Martine Rose

Botter x Reebok Energia Bo Két

@reebokltd

Botter and Reebok’s collabs are usually pretty unorthodox. Remember these? While the projects are never massive, hyped-up releases like what we get from some of the other names on this list, they are always worth paying attention to. This time, the Paris-based brand dialed things down a bit and worked on a classic soccer boot that connects to co-founder Rushemy Botter’s Caribbean roots. The new Energia Bo Két is done up in grey/blue. The boot, complete with asymmetric lacing and a foldover tongue, falls perfectly in line with current trendy footwear like the Adidas Samba. If you want something in that wheelhouse without looking like everyone else, maybe this is the perfect sneaker for you.

