A Ma Maniere

A Ma Maniere is a luxury streetwear brand and boutique founded in 2014 by James Whitner in Atlanta, known for elevating classic sneaker silhouettes and apparel through a refined, luxury aesthetic. The brand is distinguished by its meticulous craftsmanship and deep storytelling tied to African American heritage, highlighted in collaborations like its acclaimed partnership with Jordan Brand. A Ma Maniere consistently delivers thoughtfully designed pieces that resonate beyond style, fostering a community that values both heritage and exclusivity in sneaker and streetwear culture. In May 2026, it revealed a brand new flagship store in Atlanta. Other A Ma Maniere locations include Washington DC and Houston.

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'Dark Mocha' A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére’s ‘Dark Mocha’ Air Jordan 4 Collab Is Releasing Again

The 'Smoky Mauve' A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 is dropping on SNKRS.

Victor Deng210 days ago
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére's Next Air Jordan 5 Releases This Month

Here's how to buy the 'Black Collective' A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5.

Victor Deng372 days ago
A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 95
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére Unveils Next Nike Air Force 1 and Air Max 95 Collabs

A Ma Maniére and Nike's latest collabs release next week.

Victor Deng395 days ago
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 'For The Love'
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére's 'For The Love' Air Jordan 3 Is Releasing Again in April

Here's how to buy the 'For The Love' A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 3 on SNKRS next week.

Victor Deng465 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Nike 'Hand Wash Cold'
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére Has Two 'Hand Wash Cold' Nike Collabs Releasing Soon

Release details announced for the 'Hand Wash Cold' Air Max 95 and Air Force 1.

Victor Deng493 days ago
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Serayah on a runway wearing a red lingerie set and a pink tulle robe, smiling and holding her pregnant belly.
Music

Serayah and Joey Badass Are Expecting Their First Child Together (UPDATE)

Serayah revealed her pregnancy in style while modeling for a New York Fashion Week event.

Alex Ocho527 days ago
A group of people smiling, one holding a large golf ball with a face drawn on it. They're standing in front of a whimsical, castle-like structure.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Malbon x Market, Arc’teryx, Denim Tears, and More

A re-issue of Tottenham Hotspur’s vintage kit by PONY, Miu Miu’s new Tyre sneaker, and J Balvin’s collab with G-Shock are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park539 days ago
AMA x Converse Chuck Taylor Nike Swoosh
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére's Next Converse Collab Has the Nike Swoosh

First look at A Ma Maniére's upcoming Converse Chuck Taylor collab.

Victor Deng583 days ago
Black background with stylized white text "ANO" on the left and red text "WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING" on the right.
Style

Watch the Trailer for A Ma Maniére's Nike-Backed Film ‘While You Were Sleeping’

This is the second trailer released by the brands.

Mark Elibert591 days ago
A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Max 95
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Max 95 Collab Drops Next Week

As part of the 'While You Were Sleeping' collection.

Brandon Richard640 days ago
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Aria Hughes and James Whitner
Style

James Whitner Discusses His 'No F*cks Given' Approach to Navigating Corporate Spaces on Complex’s ‘Please Explain’

In an interview with Complex's Editor in Chief, Aria Hughes, the founder of the Whitaker Group also addressed the lack of Black ownership in streetwear.

Trace William Cowen659 days ago
A Ma Maniere
Sneakers

James Whitner Concedes $1.2 Million in Alleged Retail Scheme

The owner of Social Status walks away from a federal sneaker bust.

Victor Deng663 days ago
A pair of Nike Air Max 1 sneakers with blue accents
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Royal' Nike Air Max 1 '86 to the TMNT x Adidas Superstar, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano851 days ago

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