Raf Simons

Raf Simons is a Belgian fashion designer who has significantly influenced contemporary menswear through his eponymous label launched in 1995 and his creative leadership at Jil Sander, Dior, and Calvin Klein. His work is characterized by minimalist silhouettes infused with references to youth subcultures like punk and rave, crafting a unique blend of streetwear edge and high fashion refinement. Fans return to Simons’ work for its conceptual depth and cultural commentary, often expressed through collaborations with Adidas and artist Sterling Ruby that feature experimental materials and bold graphics. His designs resonate particularly with those who appreciate fashion as a form of social critique, making his pieces prized for their thoughtful integration of avant-garde aesthetics and subcultural narratives. Heavy co-signs from rappers like A$AP Rocky and Kanye West throughout the 2010s helped Raf reach an even higher level of mainstream recognition.

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