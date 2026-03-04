Martine Rose ‘Forced’ To Cancel Fall 2026 Collection Production: ‘This Is Incredibly Frustrating’

Martine Rose has canceled production of her Fall 2026 collection.

In a statement shared with WWD, the 45-year-old designer said she was “forced to make the unprecedented decision to cancel the season’s production orders.”

She added, “This is incredibly frustrating for myself and my team, especially following the successful sales season we’ve just had. However, these drastic measures are necessary to ensure my brand’s long-term success.

“I am naturally saddened and disappointed to have had to take this decision. I continue to receive enormous global support from our stockists, customers and friends, for which I am very grateful. I’m looking forward to the brighter days ahead for my business beyond this transitional moment,” her statement continued.

Rose added that she could not provide further details.