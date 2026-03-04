Martine Rose ‘Forced’ To Cancel Fall 2026 Collection Production: ‘This Is Incredibly Frustrating’

Martine Rose has canceled production of her Fall 2026 collection.
In a statement shared with WWD, the 45-year-old designer said she was “forced to make the unprecedented decision to cancel the season’s production orders.”
She added, “This is incredibly frustrating for myself and my team, especially following the successful sales season we’ve just had. However, these drastic measures are necessary to ensure my brand’s long-term success.
“I am naturally saddened and disappointed to have had to take this decision. I continue to receive enormous global support from our stockists, customers and friends, for which I am very grateful. I’m looking forward to the brighter days ahead for my business beyond this transitional moment,” her statement continued.
Rose added that she could not provide further details.
The fall collection had featured hot pink fur, dark denim, flocked trousers, corset stitching on jackets and slinky lingerie elements fused with dress shirts, per WWD.
During a walk-through earlier this year, Rose described it as “decadent through our lens, a mix of '90s clubwear and old-world opulence. It's about dressing up and showing off."
Citing inspirations such as King Henry VIll, James Brown and the British boxer known as Prince Naseem, Rose explained that her mission for the season was to "go back to the clothes."
Rose founded her label in 2007 and sold a majority stake to Tomorrow Ltd. in 2021. She has collaborated with Nike, Napapijri, Tommy Hilfiger and Clarks, served as guest menswear designer at Pitti Uomo in 2023 and worked with Demna on Balenciaga menswear.
She is regarded as a key influence on the brand's oversize, distressed and vintage-inspired men's silhouettes and counts Drake, Naomi Campbell and DJ Goldie among her supporters.
The Martine Rose collection is carried by about 200 stockists worldwide, including Dover Street Market, H Lorenzo, Nordstrom, The Webster, SKP in China and Browns online.