Martine Rose’s debut Clarks collection, Coming Up Roses, is here.

For the collection, Rose reimagines four classic Clarks silhouettes: The Oxford, The Loafer, The Sandal, and The Torhill Hi. While she keeps each shoe’s characteristic flair, she gives them new life in pink, brown, and green snake prints, and oxblood and black colorways.

“The challenge with any collaboration is to make sure it has both DNA included,” Rose added. “What I wanted to bring from my own collections was the sense of colour and fun. We use exotics a lot with our own shoes, and it felt like a way to inject something a bit surprising, along with the new volumes!”

The collection is available now on Martine-Rose.com, Selfridges, and Clarks.com.

Check out some images from the Coming Up Roses campaign below.