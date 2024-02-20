Martine Rose’s debut Clarks collection, Coming Up Roses, is here.
Her first campaign as guest creative director for the shoe company showcases the shoes in a series of black-and-white bedroom vignettes, inspired by Clarks advertising from around 1980.
“I love Clarks. They’re the shoes I grew up with, the shoes my children wear,” the British-Jamaican designer told Complex. “They are a foundational brand for style in the U.K. and also have heaps of cultural resonance in Jamaica too.”
For the collection, Rose reimagines four classic Clarks silhouettes: The Oxford, The Loafer, The Sandal, and The Torhill Hi. While she keeps each shoe’s characteristic flair, she gives them new life in pink, brown, and green snake prints, and oxblood and black colorways.
“The challenge with any collaboration is to make sure it has both DNA included,” Rose added. “What I wanted to bring from my own collections was the sense of colour and fun. We use exotics a lot with our own shoes, and it felt like a way to inject something a bit surprising, along with the new volumes!”
The collection is available now on Martine-Rose.com, Selfridges, and Clarks.com.
Check out some images from the Coming Up Roses campaign below.