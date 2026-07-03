Jacquemus

Jacquemus is a French fashion brand founded in 2009 by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The label is known for its minimalist yet playful aesthetic, featuring asymmetrical cuts, oversized accessories like the iconic Le Chiquito bag, and a color palette inspired by the sun-soaked landscapes of Southern France. Jacquemus redefines contemporary luxury by blending classic silhouettes with a fresh, youthful spirit that resonates across fashion circles. In recent years, its sneaker collab with Nike like the Moon Shoe have been hot commodities. Its relevance in the fashion world comes from visually striking runway shows staged in unexpected outdoor settings, which have become cultural moments that extend beyond the runway. Fans return for Jacquemus’s ability to capture a sense of effortless elegance paired with whimsy, creating pieces that appeal to both collectors and trendsetters who value bold, wearable art.

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Canadian-US actress Pamela Anderson and her sons Brandon Thomas Lee (L) and Dylan Jagger Lee (R) attend the US premiere of Paramount Pictures's "The Naked Gun" in New York City on July 28, 2025.
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Pamela Anderson and Her Sons Star in JACQUEMUS' Family-Inspired 'Le Paysan' Campaign

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Jaelani Turner-Williams52 days ago
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Jacquemus' Next Nike Moon Shoe Collabs Drop This Week

Here's how to buy the latest Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe collabs.

Victor Deng130 days ago
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Brendan Dunne298 days ago
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Trace William Cowen724 days ago
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White Nike Air Max sneaker displayed on a red bicycle seat with Jacquemus logo at the bottom
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How to Buy Jacquemus' Nike Air Max 1 Collab

Two colorways are dropping next week.

Victor Deng736 days ago
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Mike DeStefano1123 days ago
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Victor Deng1137 days ago
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Mike DeStefano1319 days ago
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Air Jordan 11 'Varsity Red' CT8012 116 Pair
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