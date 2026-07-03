Jacquemus
Jacquemus is a French fashion brand founded in 2009 by designer Simon Porte Jacquemus. The label is known for its minimalist yet playful aesthetic, featuring asymmetrical cuts, oversized accessories like the iconic Le Chiquito bag, and a color palette inspired by the sun-soaked landscapes of Southern France. Jacquemus redefines contemporary luxury by blending classic silhouettes with a fresh, youthful spirit that resonates across fashion circles. In recent years, its sneaker collab with Nike like the Moon Shoe have been hot commodities.
Its relevance in the fashion world comes from visually striking runway shows staged in unexpected outdoor settings, which have become cultural moments that extend beyond the runway. Fans return for Jacquemus’s ability to capture a sense of effortless elegance paired with whimsy, creating pieces that appeal to both collectors and trendsetters who value bold, wearable art.