Style

Martine Rose Fall/Winter 2026 Collection to Be Produced After All

Tomorrow Group CEO Stefano Martinetto said Friday that they “will be regularly producing” the collection.

Martine Rose in a black dress smiles, standing near colorful balloons, with a dark, artistic background.
Image via Getty/Dave Benett/Havana Club

It sounds like Martine Rose’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection will be produced after all, despite word earlier this month that such plans had been canceled.

As you’ll recall, Rose previously told Women’s Wear Daily that she had been “forced to make the unprecedented decision” to cancel the season’s production orders, calling the move “incredibly frustrating” for all involved.

“I am naturally saddened and disappointed to have had to take this decision,” the designer said at the time. “I continue to receive enormous global support from our stockists, customers and friends, for which I am very grateful.”

By Friday (March 13), however, it seems that any issues had been resolved.

“We would like to address the recent communication via media concerning the alleged Martine Rose Autumn/Winter 2026 production cancellation,” reads an announcement from Tomorrow Group CEO Stefano Martinetto, viewed by Complex. “After further clarification, Tomorrow Group in its capacity as license holder, will be regularly producing the Martine Rose Autumn/Winter 2026 collection. We fully understand that such communications can create uncertainty, and we appreciate your patience while the situation was being clarified.”

The statement, addressed to “client partners,” continued: “Our Sales and Operation Teams remain fully committed to supporting and ensuring a smooth process for all partners. Should you have any questions or require further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to us directly. Thank you for your continued trust and partnership.”

As of this writing, it does not appear that Rose herself has addressed this development.

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