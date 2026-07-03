Marco Rubio

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Marco Rubio in a blue suit and red tie stands outdoors against a clear blue sky, looking serious.
Style

Marco Rubio Seen Wearing Similar Nike Tracksuit Worn by Former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Rubio's Air Force One look drew comparisons to the outfit worn by the Venezuelan dictator during his capture earlier this year.

Alex Ocho65 days ago
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Life

Conservatives Slam Amazon For Removing Transphobic Book

Republican politicians sent a letter to Jeff Bezos condemning Amazon's decision to remove the transphobic book 'When Harry Became Sally' from their platform.

Alex Galbraith1966 days ago
Marco Rubio
Life

Marco Rubio Clowned on Twitter For Criticizing Fauci After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

Marco Rubio, who has downplayed the pandemic, is catching a lot of heat on Twitter for criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joe Price2027 days ago
rubio lewis
Life

Marco Rubio Mixed Up John Lewis for Another Late Black Congressman in Tweet

Marco Rubio took to Twitter to pay tribute to the memory of John Lewis. However, Rubio confused Lewis for the lawmaker Elijah Cummings, who died in October.

tara mahadevan2190 days ago
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Observatory antenna in the sunset.
Life

Senate Intelligence Committee Wants Public to See Government's UFO Records

A vote by the Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking to make the government's reports of "unidentified aerial phenomena" available to the public.

Gavin Evans2215 days ago
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Life

Marco Rubio's Coronavirus 'Marshall Law' Typo Gives Worried Americans Something to Laugh About

We never thought we'd say this but: Thank you, Marco Rubio.

Trace William Cowen2314 days ago
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Life

Ivanka Trump-Backed Family Leave Plan Asks You to Choose Between Your Child and Retirement

Rather than requiring that employers or taxes fund family leave, Marco Rubio and Ivanka Trump are arguing that it should be your future self who pays the price.

Hannah Lifshutz2904 days ago
rubio
Music

Marco Rubio Posts Cringeworthy Video About Kanye West's Latest Album

On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio posted a bizarre Twitter video in which he spoke about Kanye's newest solo project as well as the Drake vs. Pusha-T beef.

Joshua Espinoza2953 days ago
This is a picture of Marco Rubio.
Life

Marco Rubio on March for Our Lives: "Making a Change Requires Finding a Common Ground"

Senator Marco Rubio criticized this weekend's March for Our Lives demonstration before it ended.

Danielle Corcione3036 days ago
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Marco Rubio
Life

Marco Rubio Fired His Chief of Staff For 'Improper Conduct'

The Republican Senator fired Clint Reed hours after hearing accusations against the chief of staff.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3092 days ago
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Life

Marco Rubio to Headline Anti-LGBT Conference in Orlando on Anniversary of Pulse Massacre

On the two-month anniversary of the Pulse massacre, Fla. Senator Marco Rubio will speak at a distinctly anti-LGBT event.

Morgan Baskin3636 days ago
Life

Marco Rubio Backtracks on Running for Re-Election: “I Changed My Mind”

Marco Rubio has backtracked on his word and will run for re-election in the Florida Senate race.

Trace William Cowen3677 days ago
Life

Donald Trump Is Considering Two Former Rivals for VP

Donald Trump discussed potential running mates Wednesday night on "The O'Reilly Factor."

snuga3725 days ago
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Bids Farewell to Marco Rubio with a Spot On 'Hunger Games' Tribute

Farewell Marco Rubio from District Thirsty.

Keishamazing3773 days ago
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Life

Marco Rubio Drops Out of Presidential Race

Marco Rubio is out of the race.

Debbie Encalada3776 days ago
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Life

Here Are the Results of Today's Presidential Primaries and Caucuses (UPDATE)

Tonight's results include major players Ohio and Florida.

Catie Keck3776 days ago
Life

The Final Four Candidates Face-Off in Miami GOP Debate

Here's what you missed at the Miami GOP debate.

Debbie Encalada3781 days ago

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