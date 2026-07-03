Cory Booker

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Cory Booker in a suit and Mariah Carey singing in a gold dress on stage.
Life

Cory Booker Says He Once Went on Blind Date With Mariah Carey: 'Clearly Not a Love Match'

"There were witnesses," Cory joked in a recent interview.

Trace William Cowen401 days ago
Booker
Life

Watch Cory Booker Troll GOP Senator Over 'Defund the Police' Amendment

The Democratic senator gave a satirical speech Tuesday night in response to a Republican amendment that called to punish jurisdictions that defund their police.

Joshua Espinoza1802 days ago
bern
Life

Bernie Sanders, Nancy Pelosi, and More Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Bernie Sanders recently made headlines thanks to his stunning prediction of how Trump would respond to the 2020 presidential election results.

Trace William Cowen2081 days ago
Amy Coney Barret
Life

Sen. Cory Booker Questions Amy Coney Barrett on 2019 Hostile Work Environment Ruling Involving N-Word

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is facing additional criticism over a controversial ruling in a workplace discrimination case.

Joshua Espinoza2102 days ago
CORY BOOKER
Life

Cory Booker Needs $1.7 Million Before October to Continue Presidential Campaign

"This is a real, unvarnished look under the hood of our operation at a level of transparency unprecedented in modern presidential campaigns," the memo reads.

Xavier Hamilton2492 days ago
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Rosario Dawson attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Miss Bala'
Pop Culture

Rosario Dawson Talks Dating Cory Booker: 'I Feel Like I’m Dating Captain America'

Rosario Dawson claims that she and Democratic presidential candidate, Cory Booker, are able to separate their personal and professional lives.

Xavier Hamilton2505 days ago
Killer Mike attends Cassette
Life

Killer Mike Doesn't ‘Trust Black Leadership That Wants to De-Arm Black People,' Is Supporting Bernie Again

As he did in 2016, Killer Mike has endorsed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential bid.

Xavier Hamilton2541 days ago
trenton
Life

10 People Wounded in Trenton Drive-By Shooting

Police are investigating whether or not the shooting was gang-related.

Alex Galbraith2611 days ago
q booker
Life

Cory Booker's Podcast Celebrates Black History Month With Special Questlove Episode

Booker also shared a new Spotify playlist featuring music from 2Pac, Alicia Keys, and more.

Trace William Cowen2697 days ago
U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D NJ) speaks to guests
Life

Cory Booker on Va. Blackface Controversy: 'We Have to Start Extending Grace to Each Other'

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker addressed the blackface controversy during a campaign stop in Des Moines, IA.

Xavier Hamilton2715 days ago
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cory
Life

Cory Booker Is Running for President

The New Jersey Democrat announced his campaign Friday

Trace William Cowen2724 days ago
Cory Booker Kamala Harris
Pop Culture

Cory Booker Has Reportedly Been Dating Rosario Dawson Since Last Month

Dawson was reportedly heard singing a song to Booker which incorporated the phrase, "I love you."

Jose Martinez2741 days ago
senators
Life

Three Black Senators Want to Make Lynching a Federal Hate Crime

Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, and Tim Scott joined together to introduce a bill that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the United States. Bernie Sanders is one of the 17 co-sponsors so far.

Victoria L. Johnson2939 days ago
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Life

NJ Senator Cory Booker Helps Us Make Sense of the 2016 Presidential Election

U.S. Senator for New Jersey, Cory Booker, sits down with the Complex News team to talk about the viability of the current presidential candidates.

Chris Klimovski3559 days ago

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