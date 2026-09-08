Danielle Corcione
Latest Stories
‘Full Metal Jacket’ Star R. Lee Ermey Dies at 74
"The Gunny" died from pneumonia on Sunday morning.
UN Security Council Refuses to Condemn U.S. Attack on Syria
The Russian Federation proposed a resolution to condemn aggression on Syria by the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, but it was voted down.
Meghan Markle's Nephew Creates Pot Strain Called 'Markle’s Sparkle'
Meghan Markle's nephew is a cannabis grower in Oregon who isn't afraid to get creative.
LAPD Seizes $700,000 Worth of Bootleg Makeup, Some Contained Animal Feces
Six storeowners were arrested for selling counterfeit cosmetics in Los Angeles.
Cops Track Down Drug Dealer Using WhatsApp
South Wales Police Department used a photo of a man sent over WhatsApp to track down a drug dealer.
Joe Biden Is Still Considering Running for President in 2020
The former vice president will announce his plans to run in the 2020 presidential election (or not) by the end of the year.
Justin Bieber Reportedly Punched Man Who Grabbed a Woman by the Throat at Coachella Party
TMZ reports the pop star came to one woman's defense on Saturday.
Trump Just Signed a Bill That Could Put Sex Workers’ Safety at Serious Risk
SESTA/FOSTA has been passed, and the government and websites are already cracking down on regulations, even though it hasn't been enacted.
Border Patrol Caught Attempting to Abandon Man in Mexico Because He 'Looks' Mexican
American agents try to dump a man at the Mexican border, claiming he is Mexican because he "looks like it."
India's Government Is Working to Track Counterfeit Drugs With Blockchain
A recent World Health Organization report estimates that 20 percent of drugs sold in India are fake.
Paul Ryan Won't Seek Re-Election, Plans to Retire in January
He reportedly plans to serve out his current term and then retire in January.
Mariah Carey on Her Struggle With Bipolar Disorder: ‘Eventually I Would Just Hit a Wall’
The pop star was disagnosed with bipolar disorder II after a hospitalization in 2001.
Facebook Will Notify Those Affected by Data Breach
On Monday, users affected by the site's scandal with Cambridge Analytica will receive a detailed message on their feeds.
Jared Kushner Teams Up With Jeff Sessions on Prison Reform
The President's son-in-law is working with Attorney Jeff Sessions—of all people—to fight recidivism rates.
Delays on Federal Legalization Cause Canadian Cannabis Stocks to Plummet
Delays on federal legalization have caused stocks to go on sale.
Hong Kong Man Busted With Over $2 Million Worth of Pot
This was one of the largest raids since 328 bags of cannabis buds were seized in January 2017.
Ivanka Trump's Clothing Company Dodges China Tariff
A new China tariff exempts Ivanka Trump's clothing line, in addition to toys and other clothing.
Instagram Cracks Down on Drug Hashtags
The social media platform, owned by Facebook, is shutting down content on hashtags like #oxycontin and #opioids.