Morgan Baskin
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Everything We Know About Adult Film Star Jessica Drake’s Sexual Assault Allegations Against Donald Trump (UPDATE)
Adult film actress Jessica Drake is the eleventh woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault, claiming that he propositioned her in exchange for $10,000.
Sacramento Woman Carries Human Skull on a Stick Through Town, Prompts Homicide Investigation
A Sacramento woman paraded a human skull on a stick around the city this week, leading officials to investigate the identity of the deceased.
Major Cyber Attack Takes Down Twitter, Spotify, Reddit, and More Sites (UPDATED)
An attack on a domain host has left thousands of Internet users with slow service Friday morning.
Black TV Reporter Confronts Man Who Called Him the N-Word On Camera
Veteran TV reporter Steve Crump was confronted a young white man who referred to him as a "slave" and the n-word on camera.
Michelle Obama Says Donald Trump 'Is Threatening the Very Idea of America Itself'
Michelle Obama tells voters that Donald Trump's threat to reject the outcome of the election threatens "the very idea of America itself."
Aziz Ansari to Undecided Voters: 'What the F*ck Do You Need?'
Aziz Ansari takes Donald Trump and undecided voters to task in a new video supporting Hillary Clinton.
Calls to National Rape Hotlines Spiked Dramatically After Trump Tape Leak
Calls to local and national rape crisis hotlines have spiked in the days since the now-infamous Trump tapes leaked.
Donald Trump Is Bringing President Obama's Half-Brother to Final Presidential Debate
Donald Trump plans on bringing President Obama's conservative half-brother Malik to the third and final presidential debate.
Nicki Minaj Tells Men at TIDAL's Benefit Concert Not to 'Get Stuck With a Motherf***ing Melania'
Nicki Minaj told the men attending TIDAL's annual benefit concert not to "get stuck with a motherf***ing Melania."
President Obama Lifts Ban on Cuban Rum and Cigars
President Obama announced Friday the U.S. has lifted its ban on Cuban rum and cigars.
Mexican Officials Say El Chapo Could Be Extradited to U.S. Early Next Year
Mexican officials say notorious drug lord El Chapo could be extradited to the U.S. next year.
Rose McGowan Tweeted About Being Raped by an Unnamed Hollywood Executive
Rose McGowan shared a story of her own sexual assault on Twitter this week.
Kansas Men Arrested for Bomb Plot Against Muslim Immigrants
Three Kansas men were arrested after officials uncovered their plot to bomb Muslim immigrants.
Trump on Lindsay Lohan in 2004: 'Deeply Troubled' Women 'Always the Best in Bed'
Back in 2004 Donald Trump and Howard Stern agreed that Lindsay Lohan's daddy issues make her sexually desirable.
#WomenWhoVoteTrump Explain Why Exactly They're Voting for Donald Trump
Women explain why exactly they're voting for Donald Trump using the hashtag #WomenWhoVoteTrump.
Great Job, Guys: We May Have Killed the Great Barrier Reef for Good
Is the Great Barrier Reef dead? Not yet, but according to scientists, it's not in good shape.
Donald Trump Jr.: Women Who Can’t 'Handle' Sexual Harassment Should Go 'Teach Kindergarten'
Donald Trump Jr. suggests that women who can't "handle" sexual harassment in the workplace should go and "teach kindergarten."
Donald Trump Is Reportedly Going to Blame Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim for Sexual Assault Stories
Donald Trump is going to blame Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim for recent sexual assault stories, according to a Wall Street Journal report.