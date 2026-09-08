Morgan Baskin Portrait

Morgan Baskin

Joined November 2022 | 96 posts
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Latest Stories

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Everything We Know About Adult Film Star Jessica Drake’s Sexual Assault Allegations Against Donald Trump (UPDATE)

Adult film actress Jessica Drake is the eleventh woman to accuse Trump of sexual assault, claiming that he propositioned her in exchange for $10,000.

Morgan Baskin3616 days ago
Not Available Lead

Sacramento Woman Carries Human Skull on a Stick Through Town, Prompts Homicide Investigation

A Sacramento woman paraded a human skull on a stick around the city this week, leading officials to investigate the identity of the deceased.

Morgan Baskin3618 days ago
dns hack

Major Cyber Attack Takes Down Twitter, Spotify, Reddit, and More Sites (UPDATED)

An attack on a domain host has left thousands of Internet users with slow service Friday morning.

Morgan Baskin3618 days ago
Not Available Lead

Black TV Reporter Confronts Man Who Called Him the N-Word On Camera

Veteran TV reporter Steve Crump was confronted a young white man who referred to him as a "slave" and the n-word on camera.

Morgan Baskin3619 days ago
Michelle Obama speaks to voters in Arizona.

Michelle Obama Says Donald Trump 'Is Threatening the Very Idea of America Itself'

Michelle Obama tells voters that Donald Trump's threat to reject the outcome of the election threatens "the very idea of America itself."

Morgan Baskin3619 days ago
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aziz ansari

Aziz Ansari to Undecided Voters: 'What the F*ck Do You Need?'

Aziz Ansari takes Donald Trump and undecided voters to task in a new video supporting Hillary Clinton.

Morgan Baskin3621 days ago
Donald Trump

Calls to National Rape Hotlines Spiked Dramatically After Trump Tape Leak

Calls to local and national rape crisis hotlines have spiked in the days since the now-infamous Trump tapes leaked.

Morgan Baskin3621 days ago
Not Available Lead

Donald Trump Is Bringing President Obama's Half-Brother to Final Presidential Debate

Donald Trump plans on bringing President Obama's conservative half-brother Malik to the third and final presidential debate.

Morgan Baskin3621 days ago
Not Available Lead

Nicki Minaj Tells Men at TIDAL's Benefit Concert Not to 'Get Stuck With a Motherf***ing Melania'

Nicki Minaj told the men attending TIDAL's annual benefit concert not to "get stuck with a motherf***ing Melania."

Morgan Baskin3624 days ago
Barack Obama laughing

President Obama Lifts Ban on Cuban Rum and Cigars

President Obama announced Friday the U.S. has lifted its ban on Cuban rum and cigars.

Morgan Baskin3624 days ago
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el chapo

Mexican Officials Say El Chapo Could Be Extradited to U.S. Early Next Year

Mexican officials say notorious drug lord El Chapo could be extradited to the U.S. next year.

Morgan Baskin3624 days ago
Image via Instagram

Rose McGowan Tweeted About Being Raped by an Unnamed Hollywood Executive

Rose McGowan shared a story of her own sexual assault on Twitter this week.

Morgan Baskin3624 days ago
Image via Sedgwick County Jail

Kansas Men Arrested for Bomb Plot Against Muslim Immigrants

Three Kansas men were arrested after officials uncovered their plot to bomb Muslim immigrants.

Morgan Baskin3624 days ago
Donald Trump at the second presidential debate.

Trump on Lindsay Lohan in 2004: 'Deeply Troubled' Women 'Always the Best in Bed'

Back in 2004 Donald Trump and Howard Stern agreed that Lindsay Lohan's daddy issues make her sexually desirable.

Morgan Baskin3625 days ago
Not Available Lead

#WomenWhoVoteTrump Explain Why Exactly They're Voting for Donald Trump

Women explain why exactly they're voting for Donald Trump using the hashtag #WomenWhoVoteTrump.

Morgan Baskin3625 days ago
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Great Job, Guys: We May Have Killed the Great Barrier Reef for Good

Is the Great Barrier Reef dead? Not yet, but according to scientists, it's not in good shape.

Morgan Baskin3625 days ago
donald trump jr

Donald Trump Jr.: Women Who Can’t 'Handle' Sexual Harassment Should Go 'Teach Kindergarten'

Donald Trump Jr. suggests that women who can't "handle" sexual harassment in the workplace should go and "teach kindergarten."

Morgan Baskin3626 days ago
Donald Trump's face

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Going to Blame Mexican Billionaire Carlos Slim for Sexual Assault Stories

Donald Trump is going to blame Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim for recent sexual assault stories, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Morgan Baskin3626 days ago

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