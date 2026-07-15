Japan's Top 10 Manga Revealed in New Survey, 'One Piece' Not in Top 5

A new survey from Japanese news website Oricon has revealed which manga series are in the country’s top 10 and, spoiler alert, One Piece isn’t in the top spot.

Oricon conducted a new survey for its visitors to determine which Japanese manga are the most popular in the country. At the top spot was The Apothecary Diaries with a whopping 1,200 votes. Next up was Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End with 1,1118 votes, followed by Spy x Family with 831 votes.

From there, a few other manga that have highly acclaimed anime series appeared on the list. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came in fourth place with 685 votes, and Jujutsu Kaisen came in sixth with 587 votes.

One Piece received just 557 votes and came in seventh place, which is a shock based on the popularity of the series and its accompanying anime. The manga series that follows the journey of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates has sold over 600 million copies and been named not only the best-selling manga series ever, but also the best-selling comic series ever.